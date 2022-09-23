93°F
Casinos & Gaming

$110K table game jackpots hits at off-Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 1:51 pm
 
Playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker table at The Orleans, a player hit a seven-card straight flush (e ...
Playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker table at The Orleans, a player hit a seven-card straight flush (eight to ace of clubs with a joker) to win the progressive jackpot of $110,363 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

One California visitor will think of the Bayou along with Las Vegas after a recent trip.

Playing on a Face Up Pai Gow Poker table at The Orleans, the player hit a seven-card straight flush (eight to ace of clubs with a joker), capturing the progressive jackpot of $110,363.

The winning hand was dealt Wednesday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.

In July, a local player used a similar hand to win $338,703.99.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Congratulations, Anselito.

Rampart

A North Las Vegas resident hit Dragon Cash for $55,177 on Wednesday.

Red Rock Casino

Video Four Card Keno is scorching.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

