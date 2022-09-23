$110K table game jackpots hits at off-Strip casino
One California visitor will think of the Bayou along with Las Vegas after a recent trip.
Playing on a Face Up Pai Gow Poker table at The Orleans, the player hit a seven-card straight flush (eight to ace of clubs with a joker), capturing the progressive jackpot of $110,363.
The winning hand was dealt Wednesday, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight and/or flush.
In July, a local player used a similar hand to win $338,703.99.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Rampart
A North Las Vegas resident hit Dragon Cash for $55,177 on Wednesday.
Red Rock Casino
Video Four Card Keno is scorching.
