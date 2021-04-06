$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas

The numbers fell into place just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Play big, win big does not apply to video poker games alone.

Wagering $80 on a Four Card Keno machine, a guest at Circa won $132,160, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

It’s a good day for a $132,160.00 handpay. 💰 Our slots are 🔥 #CircaLasVegas #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/VNqD26YQ3o — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) April 4, 2021

The numbers fell into place just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Circa Resort and Casino.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Monday started well for this Ultimate X Poker player, hitting for $32,000.

Kick your week off winning! Congrats to this @Caesars_Rewards winner for hitting a $32K jackpot playing Ultimate Poker. 🤩 🙌 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/01YozVXD1U — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) April 5, 2021

