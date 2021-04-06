87°F
Casinos & Gaming

$132K hits on keno machine in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 5:37 pm
 
(Circa via Twitter)
(Circa via Twitter)

Play big, win big does not apply to video poker games alone.

Wagering $80 on a Four Card Keno machine, a guest at Circa won $132,160, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

The numbers fell into place just before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for Circa Resort and Casino.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Monday started well for this Ultimate X Poker player, hitting for $32,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

