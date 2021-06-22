105°F
Casinos & Gaming

$138K table game jackpot connects at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 3:27 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

The poker table hits keep coming at Harrah’s.

Jose Loera of Laredo, Texas, hit a progressive pai gow poker jackpot for $138,894 Monday night at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The Strip casino celebrated the completion of a $200 million renovation on June 11, and four days later, Joseph Jeckel won $412,911 after hitting a royal flush on Crazy 4 Poker.

“The all-new Harrah’s Las Vegas is on a hot streak,” said Dan Walsh, Senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s in the release.

Loera’s winning hand was five aces. In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush. He had been at the property for the past few days with family. He said he plans on paying off some debt and enjoying the rest with the winnings.

Table game hits have been strong in June:

— Rosemarie got a seven-card straight flush Friday at The Orleans, winning her a jackpot of $85,258.

— On June 13, a guest at Aliante hit a seven-card straight flush in clubs, winning him $92,993. He also placed a fortune bonus side bet that won him an extra $21,186.

— On June 3, another Las Vegas local at The Orleans won Boyd Gaming’s pai gow poker progressive jackpot of $160,873.

— On June 4, Jerry Coen hit a straight flush on 4 Card Poker for $108,783 at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

