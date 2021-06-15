$412K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

The winner was at the table with his wife for about 10 minutes before the winning hand hit.

Harrah’s knows how to celebrate a $200 million renovation in a big way.

Joseph Jeckel won $412,911 Monday after hitting a royal flush on Crazy 4 Poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

BIG congrats to our first #AllNewHarrahs major #Jackpot winner! Joseph J. hit the Mega JP playing Crazy 4 Poker 🤑 💜 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21+ to gamble. Know When to Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/W4iYE6Sn7T — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) June 15, 2021

Jeckel, of Willoughby, Ohio, was at the table with his wife for about 10 minutes before the winning hand hit.

The couple said they plan to use the money to pay off their home, put their two children through college and make more trips back to Las Vegas.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Robert won $12,815.05 on Wicked Wheel.

Hey Robert, you are a 🆆🅸🅽🅽🅴🆁! $12,815.05 to be exact! 🐼 pic.twitter.com/jBHwiVhJPZ — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 14, 2021

California

A slots player won $10,029.74 on the recently installed Ocean Spin, Kingdom’s Treasures.

🐟 We just installed this new game, Ocean Spin, Kingdom’s Treasures, and someone has already won big on it! 🐠 To the tune of $10,029.74! 🦈 Now that is a real treasure found under the sea! 🐡 pic.twitter.com/XMYM7Xiqb5 — California Casino (@thecalcasino) June 10, 2021

Cannery

Mary Ann collected $40,672 on a Penny Progressive Jackpot.

Let's all congratulate Mary Ann! She was our lucky $40,672 Penny Progressive Jackpot winner on Sunday, June 6th.

You could be next! pic.twitter.com/PHNXggbUKC — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) June 12, 2021

Casino Royale

A Dancing Drums player won $10,784.50.

👀 Do you see that WIN?! Congrats to the lucky winner on a $10,784.50 💸 💸 💸 #CasinoRoyaleVIP #LasVegasJackpots pic.twitter.com/pm90Gk1DPM — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) June 15, 2021

Fremont

A $1.50 spin turned into an $11,394.35 payout in the Stars and Bars Bonus Round.

This $1.50 spin turned into an $11,394.35 payout in the Stars and Bars Bonus Round! pic.twitter.com/mxlp7TLfbz — Fremont Casino (@fremont) June 10, 2021

Harrah’s Laughlin

Dexter celebrated a $11,094 winner.

Mary and Dayna won $11,160 on Dancing Drums.

Karen scored a $27,754 jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Plaza

A Tarzan slots jackpot paid out $50,383.88.

Busy night @PlazaLasVegas loving the energy and now this just happened 🎰 💰 🎰 💰. Downtown is where it’s at!! $50,000!!!! pic.twitter.com/KTy8hnWBiK — Jonathan Jossel (@JonathanJossel) June 6, 2021

Suncoast

A player won a $16,000 jackpot on Double Dollars.

Hey big winner! Congrats to the lucky winner of this $16,000 jackpot on the Double Dollars slot at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/NWtAwXinUA — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) June 11, 2021

