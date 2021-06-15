111°F
Casinos & Gaming

$412K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 11:28 am
 
(Harrah's via Twitter)
(Harrah's via Twitter)

Harrah’s knows how to celebrate a $200 million renovation in a big way.

Joseph Jeckel won $412,911 Monday after hitting a royal flush on Crazy 4 Poker, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Jeckel, of Willoughby, Ohio, was at the table with his wife for about 10 minutes before the winning hand hit.

The couple said they plan to use the money to pay off their home, put their two children through college and make more trips back to Las Vegas.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Robert won $12,815.05 on Wicked Wheel.

California

A slots player won $10,029.74 on the recently installed Ocean Spin, Kingdom’s Treasures.

Cannery

Mary Ann collected $40,672 on a Penny Progressive Jackpot.

Casino Royale

A Dancing Drums player won $10,784.50.

Fremont

A $1.50 spin turned into an $11,394.35 payout in the Stars and Bars Bonus Round.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Dexter celebrated a $11,094 winner.

Mary and Dayna won $11,160 on Dancing Drums.

Karen scored a $27,754 jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Plaza

A Tarzan slots jackpot paid out $50,383.88.

Suncoast

A player won a $16,000 jackpot on Double Dollars.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

