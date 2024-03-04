$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos

Three players won $1 million in jackpots this weekend between Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch.

Over $1 million in jackpots hit at Station Casinos across the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

On Friday, a player at Red Rock Casino & Resort hit a rare sequential royal flush progressive jackpot worth $450,609.76 playing Double Double Bonus Poker after placing a $10 bet, Station Casinos said Sunday.

Another bettor at the casino won big Saturday after hitting a jackpot worth $200,000 on Super Double Double Bonus Poker. The player followed the jackpot with a four-of-a-kind to get another $160,000 jackpot.

Across town at Green Valley Ranch, a visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit a $595,811 mega progressive jackpot playing Pai Gow on Saturday — the largest table game progressive ever paid at a Station Casinos property, the company said in a news release.