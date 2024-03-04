64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2024 - 12:43 pm
A $595,811 mega progressive jackpot hit at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Stat ...
A $595,811 mega progressive jackpot hit at Green Valley Ranch on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Station Casinos)
A player hit a rare sequential royal flush progressive jackpot worth $450,609.76 playing Double ...
A player hit a rare sequential royal flush progressive jackpot worth $450,609.76 playing Double Double Bonus Poker on Friday, March 1, 2024. (Station Casinos)
A player who hit a $200,000 jackpot at Red Rock Casino & Resort followed up the jackpot with a ...
A player who hit a $200,000 jackpot at Red Rock Casino & Resort followed up the jackpot with a four-of-a-kind to get another $160,000 jackpot on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Station Casinos)
A $200,000 jackpot hit at Red Rock Casino & Resort on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Station Casinos)
A $200,000 jackpot hit at Red Rock Casino & Resort on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Station Casinos)

Over $1 million in jackpots hit at Station Casinos across the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

On Friday, a player at Red Rock Casino & Resort hit a rare sequential royal flush progressive jackpot worth $450,609.76 playing Double Double Bonus Poker after placing a $10 bet, Station Casinos said Sunday.

Another bettor at the casino won big Saturday after hitting a jackpot worth $200,000 on Super Double Double Bonus Poker. The player followed the jackpot with a four-of-a-kind to get another $160,000 jackpot.

Across town at Green Valley Ranch, a visitor from Bullhead City, Arizona, hit a $595,811 mega progressive jackpot playing Pai Gow on Saturday — the largest table game progressive ever paid at a Station Casinos property, the company said in a news release.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas players hit 6-figure jackpots on Super Bowl week
Las Vegas players hit 6-figure jackpots on Super Bowl week
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Be still our hearts: February’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Be still our hearts: February’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
5 jackpots totaling $600K hit on Las Vegas Strip over Super Bowl weekend
5 jackpots totaling $600K hit on Las Vegas Strip over Super Bowl weekend
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas