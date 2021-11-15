77°F
$1M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2021 - 2:44 pm
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A visitor from Southern California hit a huge Wheel of Fortune jackpot Sunday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

Nikki won $1,075,234.28 while playing the iconic slot machine at Circa. Circa owner and CEO Derek Stevens tweeted a video of himself posing with Nikki and friends in front of the winning machine.

This was the second millionaire winner on Sunday. Quoclong Pham, from Vancouver, Washington, hit a $1,393,273 jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

