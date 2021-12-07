61°F
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 12:10 pm
 
(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)
(The Venetian)

A guest turned a $2 bet into more than $1 million at a Strip casino on Friday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game at The Venetian, according to a news release. The progressive jackpot hit when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up for a payout of $1,022,077.71.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

