$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A guest turned a $2 bet into more than $1 million at a Strip casino on Friday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game at The Venetian, according to a news release. The progressive jackpot hit when the three Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up for a payout of $1,022,077.71.

