$206M M Resort expansion announced by Penn Entertainment

The capacity of the M Resort will nearly double with the project, which is a part of a three-state, $850 million expansion announced by the company Monday.

This May 1, 2018, file photo shows M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The capacity of the M Resort in Henderson will nearly double when Penn Entertainment Inc. builds a second hotel tower at one of the company’s best performing properties.

The $206 million project is part of a four-property $850 million expansion in Illinois, Ohio and Nevada, Penn announced Monday.

“At the M Resort, the addition of a second tower will benefit from the strong demand in the Henderson locals market while providing additional capacity for the group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders,” Penn CEO Jay Snowden said in a release.

Snowden said the project would add about 384 rooms to the company’s property south of the Las Vegas Strip bringing its total to 774 rooms and suites. Along with the rooms, there will be expanded meeting space, updated amenities and additional local partnerships that will be announced at a later date, he said.

No timeline was announced for the project.

The M opened as the Las Vegas Valley’s southernmost property in March 2009.

