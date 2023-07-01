$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several across the region.

Dale is having a good week.

🎉 Congratulations to Dale for an extraordinary feat in Pai Gow Poker! With a seven-card straight flush, Dale has secured an astonishing win of $224,477! 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/fr1KjzFLt5 — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 29, 2023

The pai gow poker player won$224,477 Tuesday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Scoring on 88 Fortunes.

Now that's a GRAND win! Congrats to this guest on the $15k win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V1M72P6zfT — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 30, 2023

Caesars Palace

A guest won $100,000 on video poker playing $250 per hand.

Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a $100,000 #Jackpot 🤩 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/B2sduBaZsY — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 28, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

Big haul after a $500 wager.

Spin Poker ROYAL FLUSH! A big $500 bet turned into a bigger $62,125 JACKPOT! 👀 I spy a 45 luck level Charm pic.twitter.com/rF89LQz1ln — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 29, 2023

Sam’s Town

Always works to be dealt four aces with a kicker.

Now that is a big DEAL! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/GftXD6GpS9 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 30, 2023

Sunset Station

You don’t always need to bet $250 or $500 to win big.

LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 🚂💲 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $13,675.80 with a $1.50 bet 👏🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/WILTobvGAa — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 29, 2023

Working the corners.

4 CARD KENO JACKPOT 💰💰💰 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $10,000 with a $4 bet 😄👍 pic.twitter.com/ZRoLljJto2 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 29, 2023

Dragon Link checks in.

DRAGON LINK 🐉💸 Sending congratulations to a lucky guest who hit a $11,090.08 jackpot with a $12.50 bet 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/IpkIIPCnTI — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 30, 2023

Big bonus hit after a 9-spot win.

VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 💸💸💸 Congrats to a lucky winner for hitting a $21,969.50 jackpot with a $1 bet 👏😲 pic.twitter.com/jLaVx8Diaw — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 30, 2023

Wildfire Boulder

More video keno fun.

A $5 bet turned into a $15,144.95 win at Wildfire Boulder! Congrats to the lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/yvwwVonibc — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) June 29, 2023

