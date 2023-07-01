$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several across the region.
Dale is having a good week.
🎉 Congratulations to Dale for an extraordinary feat in Pai Gow Poker!
With a seven-card straight flush, Dale has secured an astonishing win of $224,477! 🃏💰 pic.twitter.com/fr1KjzFLt5
— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) June 29, 2023
The pai gow poker player won$224,477 Tuesday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Scoring on 88 Fortunes.
Now that's a GRAND win!
Congrats to this guest on the $15k win 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V1M72P6zfT
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) June 30, 2023
Caesars Palace
A guest won $100,000 on video poker playing $250 per hand.
Congrats to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who hit a $100,000 #Jackpot 🤩
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 28, 2023
Green Valley Ranch
Big haul after a $500 wager.
Spin Poker ROYAL FLUSH!
A big $500 bet turned into a bigger $62,125 JACKPOT!
👀 I spy a 45 luck level Charm pic.twitter.com/rF89LQz1ln
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 29, 2023
Sam’s Town
Always works to be dealt four aces with a kicker.
Now that is a big DEAL! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/GftXD6GpS9
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) June 30, 2023
Sunset Station
You don’t always need to bet $250 or $500 to win big.
LUXURY LINE JACKPOT 🚂💲
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $13,675.80 with a $1.50 bet 👏🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/WILTobvGAa
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 29, 2023
Working the corners.
4 CARD KENO JACKPOT 💰💰💰
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $10,000 with a $4 bet 😄👍 pic.twitter.com/ZRoLljJto2
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 29, 2023
Dragon Link checks in.
DRAGON LINK 🐉💸
Sending congratulations to a lucky guest who hit a $11,090.08 jackpot with a $12.50 bet 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/IpkIIPCnTI
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 30, 2023
Big bonus hit after a 9-spot win.
VIDEO KENO JACKPOT 💸💸💸
Congrats to a lucky winner for hitting a $21,969.50 jackpot with a $1 bet 👏😲 pic.twitter.com/jLaVx8Diaw
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 30, 2023
Wildfire Boulder
More video keno fun.
A $5 bet turned into a $15,144.95 win at Wildfire Boulder! Congrats to the lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/yvwwVonibc
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) June 29, 2023
