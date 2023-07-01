98°F
Casinos & Gaming

$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2023 - 8:51 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dale is having a good week.

The pai gow poker player won$224,477 Tuesday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Scoring on 88 Fortunes.

Caesars Palace

A guest won $100,000 on video poker playing $250 per hand.

Green Valley Ranch

Big haul after a $500 wager.

Sam’s Town

Always works to be dealt four aces with a kicker.

Sunset Station

You don’t always need to bet $250 or $500 to win big.

Working the corners.

Dragon Link checks in.

Big bonus hit after a 9-spot win.

Wildfire Boulder

More video keno fun.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

