Casinos & Gaming

$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2021 - 12:28 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment via Twitter)
(Caesars Entertainment via Twitter)

Shannon is gonna make it after all.

The Caesars Rewards player from Vadnais Heights, Minnesota — just outside of Minneapolis — hit the Mega Progressive for $231,459 on Three Card Poker at Bally’s Las Vegas, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

For those concerned about the weather conditions Sunday in Vadnais Heights, the National Weather Service listed the temperature at minus-5 degrees at 2 p.m. CST.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

William won a $11,155 jackpot playing a Diamond Jewel slots machine.

John C. turned his $2.64 bet into a $10,577.80 payout after hitting the Grand Progressive on 5 Treasures.

Four Queens

A visitor from Minnesota won a $11,040.90 jackpot on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Fremont

Solomon was wise to choose this Ten Times Pay machine.

Jackpot Joanie’s

A Dragon Link: Genghis Khan player at the Windmill and Eastern location collected all 15 gongs, turning a $1 wager into a $12,164 payout.

(Jackpot Joanie's)
(Jackpot Joanie's)

The Orleans

One player hit jackpots for $10,000 and $20,000.

A Wonder 4 Wonder Wheel jackpot paid out $12,327.

A Dragon Link: Golden Century player won $11,459.

The slots jackpot hit for $12,500.

The Plaza

With mask on, Judith celebrates her $12,812 win.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

