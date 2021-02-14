$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip

(Caesars Entertainment via Twitter)

Shannon is gonna make it after all.

The Caesars Rewards player from Vadnais Heights, Minnesota — just outside of Minneapolis — hit the Mega Progressive for $231,459 on Three Card Poker at Bally’s Las Vegas, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

🚨 Jackpot 🚨 Congratulations to Gold @Caesars_Rewards guest Shannon from Vadnais Heights, MN who hit the Mega Progressive for $231,459 on Three Card Poker! Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/JE3UIVpeEW — Bally's Las Vegas (@BallysVegas) February 14, 2021

For those concerned about the weather conditions Sunday in Vadnais Heights, the National Weather Service listed the temperature at minus-5 degrees at 2 p.m. CST.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

William won a $11,155 jackpot playing a Diamond Jewel slots machine.

Luck was on William's side on his most recent visit! He landed this $11,155 jackpot playing this💎 Diamond Jewel 2x 3x 4x 5x 💎 machine!! pic.twitter.com/OssqCH68Vg — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 11, 2021

John C. turned his $2.64 bet into a $10,577.80 payout after hitting the Grand Progressive on 5 Treasures.

John turned his $2.64 bet into a $10,577.80 payout after hitting the Grand Progressive on this 5 Treasures machine! pic.twitter.com/SaLO1yZV1D — California Casino (@thecalcasino) February 11, 2021

Four Queens

A visitor from Minnesota won a $11,040.90 jackpot on Dragon Link: Golden Century.

Fremont

Solomon was wise to choose this Ten Times Pay machine.

Ten Times Pay was the name of the game for Solomon who won not one but TWO jackpots on the same day!! Both times he was betting $2 to land his first jackpot of $6,000 and then his second jackpot worth $10,000! 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/cA3td9d2k8 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) February 11, 2021

Jackpot Joanie’s

A Dragon Link: Genghis Khan player at the Windmill and Eastern location collected all 15 gongs, turning a $1 wager into a $12,164 payout.

The Orleans

One player hit jackpots for $10,000 and $20,000.

Congratulations to the lucky mystery winner of these TWO big jackpots at The Orleans! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/Epb489wSzt — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 14, 2021

A Wonder 4 Wonder Wheel jackpot paid out $12,327.

A Dragon Link: Golden Century player won $11,459.

This picture may be a little blurry but winning is always crystal clear! Congratulations to this lucky winner who won $11,459 playing the Dragon Link slot! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/jBUkf53qUi — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) February 9, 2021

The slots jackpot hit for $12,500.

The Plaza

With mask on, Judith celebrates her $12,812 win.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.