$251K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

Ghassan Khalaf, left, and friends celebrate a $251,812 pai gow progressive jackpot on Thursday, ...
Ghassan Khalaf, left, and friends celebrate a $251,812 pai gow progressive jackpot on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Durango in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2024 - 11:48 am
 

Having fun with friends might be part of what it’s all about. Picking up some major cash along the way doesn’t hurt either.

Local player Ghassan Khalaf hit a 7-card straight flush playing pai gow at Durango, winning a progressive jackpot worth $251,812, according to a Station Casinos blog entry.

The winning hand hit around 9 p.m. The progressive jackpot was reset at $250,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big haul off a $75 play.

Cannery

A Buffalo machine roars again.

Sam’s Town

Howlin’ in celebration.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Cameron!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

