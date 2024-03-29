$251K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino

Having fun with friends at a Las Vegas casino has its rewards. So does hitting a royal flush to win a six-figure progressive jackpot.

Ghassan Khalaf, left, and friends celebrate a $251,812 pai gow progressive jackpot on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Durango in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

Having fun with friends might be part of what it’s all about. Picking up some major cash along the way doesn’t hurt either.

Local player Ghassan Khalaf hit a 7-card straight flush playing pai gow at Durango, winning a progressive jackpot worth $251,812, according to a Station Casinos blog entry.

The winning hand hit around 9 p.m. The progressive jackpot was reset at $250,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Big haul off a $75 play.

Triple Play Draw Poker

Bet: $75

Win: $14,000 pic.twitter.com/jQodLJJ2Uu — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 28, 2024

Cannery

A Buffalo machine roars again.

A big congrats to our guest on the $16k win! pic.twitter.com/X9UT4syfwY — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 27, 2024

Sam’s Town

Howlin’ in celebration.

Treasure Island

Congrats, Cameron!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

