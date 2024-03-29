$251K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Having fun with friends at a Las Vegas casino has its rewards. So does hitting a royal flush to win a six-figure progressive jackpot.
Having fun with friends might be part of what it’s all about. Picking up some major cash along the way doesn’t hurt either.
Local player Ghassan Khalaf hit a 7-card straight flush playing pai gow at Durango, winning a progressive jackpot worth $251,812, according to a Station Casinos blog entry.
The winning hand hit around 9 p.m. The progressive jackpot was reset at $250,000.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Big haul off a $75 play.
Triple Play Draw Poker
Bet: $75
Win: $14,000 pic.twitter.com/jQodLJJ2Uu
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 28, 2024
Cannery
A Buffalo machine roars again.
A big congrats to our guest on the $16k win! pic.twitter.com/X9UT4syfwY
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 27, 2024
Sam’s Town
Howlin’ in celebration.
🐺 Owooooo!!!🌙 pic.twitter.com/0sKfrPz97z
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 29, 2024
Treasure Island
Congrats, Cameron!
Luck has smiled upon this TI Players Club member 🍀 Congrats to Cameron for winning $25,851! 🎉 #JackpotWinner #WinnerWednesday #casino #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/oqTyhhtAjN
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 27, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.