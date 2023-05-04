$277K poker jackpot won at Strip casino

The player won a jackpot Wednesday night while playing Mississippi Stud Poker.

A Caesars Rewards member won a Mega Progressive Jackpot playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

While Paris Las Vegas gets a new tower, a lucky winner at the casino Wednesday night came away with a tower of their own — of cash.

A Mississippi Stud Poker player won $277,866 after hitting a Mega Progressive Jackpot, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The jackpot winner was a Caesars Rewards member. Their identity was not revealed.

