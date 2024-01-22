52°F
Casinos & Gaming

3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 7:26 am
 
Updated January 22, 2024 - 10:21 am
Slot jackpot at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International (Courtesy LASAirport/X)

January has been a lucky month for travelers at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International.

According to the airport, in less than one week, three jackpots recently hit for over $1.1 million.

“In less than a week, three lucky visitors hit it big!” the airport said in a post on X.

Harry Reid officials said that on Jan. 12, a jackpot hit for more than $1 million, which was then followed by two jackpots on Jan. 18 that were worth $88,000 and $18,000.

