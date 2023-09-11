86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

$375K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 11:09 am
 
A Let It Ride player won a $375,087 mega progressive jackpot Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Flam ...
A Let It Ride player won a $375,087 mega progressive jackpot Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Jackpots were popping at a pair of Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.

A Let It Ride player won a $375,087 mega progressive jackpot at 9 p.m. Friday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Across the street at Caesars Palace, three separate guests won six-figure jackpots totaling $350,000.

— One won $125,000 after playing slots at 1 a.m. Friday.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

— Another took home $100,000 after landing a jackpot playing video poker at 5 a.m. Friday.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

— The third won $125,000 after playing slots at 11 a.m. Saturday.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Moons and drums on the highway.

California

Way to go, Donna!

Fremont

Congrats, Brenda!

Main Street Station

Bliss time.

Oyo Las Vegas

Better than cake.

Sam’s Town

Hurray for Natasha!

$5.28 later …

Suncoast

It’s one thing to use $1.25 for a jackpot …

… it’s another to just use 80 cents.

Sunset Station

Eight of nine still mighty fine.

Big scores on $25 bets.

Wildfire on Fremont

Nice spins.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
5
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
Slots player hits 10 jackpots, collects over $2M at Strip hotel
$541K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$541K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$264K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$264K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$7 bet snares more than $2.1M on Labor Day at Strip casino
$7 bet snares more than $2.1M on Labor Day at Strip casino
Nevada’s gaming revenue hit all-time high in July, boosting state fund
Nevada’s gaming revenue hit all-time high in July, boosting state fund