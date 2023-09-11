$375K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
It was a popular weekend at a pair of sister properties.
Jackpots were popping at a pair of Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.
A Let It Ride player won a $375,087 mega progressive jackpot at 9 p.m. Friday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Across the street at Caesars Palace, three separate guests won six-figure jackpots totaling $350,000.
— One won $125,000 after playing slots at 1 a.m. Friday.
— Another took home $100,000 after landing a jackpot playing video poker at 5 a.m. Friday.
— The third won $125,000 after playing slots at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Moons and drums on the highway.
We love a good Dragon Link win 🤩
Bet ➡️ $7.50
Win ➡️ $12,428.24 pic.twitter.com/q1oVqF5FB5
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 8, 2023
🥁 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT🥁
BET: $8.80
WIN: $22,763.38 pic.twitter.com/ePDcsG0QJO
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 10, 2023
California
Way to go, Donna!
Donna had to feel like royalty when she hit the FIVE CARD ROYAL FLUSH!! ♣️ 👑 pic.twitter.com/BXiP9gj8nk
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 9, 2023
Fremont
Congrats, Brenda!
This has to be the best $1.60 Brenda has ever spent. Congratulations!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NwH7pQ1mE9
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 8, 2023
Main Street Station
Bliss time.
I'm sure this lucky winner felt pure BLISS when this hit for $15,841!! 😁 🎰 pic.twitter.com/3Seknp3NNn
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 8, 2023
Oyo Las Vegas
Better than cake.
Starting off your birthday weekend with a $10,125 jackpot win on Buffalo Link – what a great way to celebrate!#LivingTheGoodLife #Jackpot #OYOLasVegas #WinnerWinner #JackpotVictory #SpinAndWin #Vegas #LasVegas #VivaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/iuSBTGFC2f
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 9, 2023
Sam’s Town
Hurray for Natasha!
A very exciting win for Natasha! She hit a progressive jackpot in the amount of $32,680.25 on a Blazin 7’s machine! pic.twitter.com/ciXXL9Lo3c
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 8, 2023
$5.28 later …
Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting the Grand progressive jackpot on this Dancing Drums machine. The guest had a bet of $5.28 when he hit the jackpot for $26,601! pic.twitter.com/9gUyqYT11V
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 9, 2023
Suncoast
It’s one thing to use $1.25 for a jackpot …
Who said you need to bet big to win big? At just $1.25 a bet, you could walk away with a huge payout like this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/k4QZ5uE03G
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 8, 2023
… it’s another to just use 80 cents.
When an $.80 bet turns into a $16.906 payday! pic.twitter.com/j5K4WnAbiH
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 8, 2023
Sunset Station
Eight of nine still mighty fine.
CAVEMAN KENO JACKPOT 💸 💸 💸
Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,000 with an $8 bet 😏👍 pic.twitter.com/QkMXga1ozd
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 8, 2023
Big scores on $25 bets.
HUFF AND PUFF JACKPOT 💲 💲 💲
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $13,103.88 with a $25 bet 👏😝 pic.twitter.com/zGQXAt7dyE
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 8, 2023
TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 3️⃣3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣3️⃣
Congrats to a lucky local for winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 🙌🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/DUIFwsQvul
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 9, 2023
Wildfire on Fremont
Nice spins.
WILDFIRE ON FREMONT JACKPOT 🚨
BET➡️ $9
WIN➡️ $14,427.78 pic.twitter.com/xgXuiYRFY5
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) September 7, 2023
