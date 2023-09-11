$375K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino

It was a popular weekend at a pair of sister properties.

A Let It Ride player won a $375,087 mega progressive jackpot Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Jackpots were popping at a pair of Caesars Entertainment properties over the weekend.

A Let It Ride player won a $375,087 mega progressive jackpot at 9 p.m. Friday at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Across the street at Caesars Palace, three separate guests won six-figure jackpots totaling $350,000.

— One won $125,000 after playing slots at 1 a.m. Friday.

— Another took home $100,000 after landing a jackpot playing video poker at 5 a.m. Friday.

— The third won $125,000 after playing slots at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Moons and drums on the highway.

We love a good Dragon Link win 🤩

Bet ➡️ $7.50

Win ➡️ $12,428.24 pic.twitter.com/q1oVqF5FB5 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) September 8, 2023

California

Way to go, Donna!

Donna had to feel like royalty when she hit the FIVE CARD ROYAL FLUSH!! ♣️ 👑 pic.twitter.com/BXiP9gj8nk — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 9, 2023

Fremont

Congrats, Brenda!

This has to be the best $1.60 Brenda has ever spent. Congratulations!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NwH7pQ1mE9 — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 8, 2023

Main Street Station

Bliss time.

I'm sure this lucky winner felt pure BLISS when this hit for $15,841!! 😁 🎰 pic.twitter.com/3Seknp3NNn — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) September 8, 2023

Oyo Las Vegas

Better than cake.

Sam’s Town

Hurray for Natasha!

A very exciting win for Natasha! She hit a progressive jackpot in the amount of $32,680.25 on a Blazin 7’s machine! pic.twitter.com/ciXXL9Lo3c — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 8, 2023

$5.28 later …

Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting the Grand progressive jackpot on this Dancing Drums machine. The guest had a bet of $5.28 when he hit the jackpot for $26,601! pic.twitter.com/9gUyqYT11V — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) September 9, 2023

Suncoast

It’s one thing to use $1.25 for a jackpot …

Who said you need to bet big to win big? At just $1.25 a bet, you could walk away with a huge payout like this lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/k4QZ5uE03G — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 8, 2023

… it’s another to just use 80 cents.

When an $.80 bet turns into a $16.906 payday! pic.twitter.com/j5K4WnAbiH — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 8, 2023

Sunset Station

Eight of nine still mighty fine.

CAVEMAN KENO JACKPOT 💸 💸 💸 Congrats to a lucky guest for winning $12,000 with an $8 bet 😏👍 pic.twitter.com/QkMXga1ozd — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 8, 2023

Big scores on $25 bets.

HUFF AND PUFF JACKPOT 💲 💲 💲 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $13,103.88 with a $25 bet 👏😝 pic.twitter.com/zGQXAt7dyE — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 8, 2023

TRIPLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 3️⃣3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ Congrats to a lucky local for winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 🙌🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/DUIFwsQvul — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) September 9, 2023

Wildfire on Fremont

Nice spins.

WILDFIRE ON FREMONT JACKPOT 🚨

BET➡️ $9

WIN➡️ $14,427.78 pic.twitter.com/xgXuiYRFY5 — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) September 7, 2023

