Casinos & Gaming

$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2022 - 12:56 pm
 
Michael Hayes won a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $377,136 with a royal flush playing three card ...
Michael Hayes won a Mega Progressive Jackpot of $377,136 with a royal flush playing three card poker at The Cromwell. (Caesars Entertainment)

There’s no better time to win a jackpot than right before the holidays.

A lucky player hit a mega progressive jackpot playing three card poker at The Cromwell on Saturday. The winner, Michael Hayes of Lebanon, Oregon, got a royal flush and won $377,136.

Hayes plans to use his winnings to take his wife on a vacation, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

Another lucky poker player won a jackpot at Gold Coast — the second win at the casino in less than two weeks.

On Friday, a Las Vegas local hit a seven-card straight flush and won $87,535. The player also hit a fortune bonus worth $5,000.

This win follows a pai gow poker jackpot during Thanksgiving week when another local won $150,000 on Nov. 23, according to Boyd Gaming.

