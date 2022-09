(Westgate via Twitter)

Sometimes, $3.60 can get you more than just a cup of coffee.

At 12:41 a.m. Friday, a guest at the Westgate won $400,728.75 on a Timber Wolf slot machine with a $3.60 bet.

The winner did not want their name or information released but has been part of the casino’s rewards program since 2003, according to a news release.

This jackpot was part of a string of jackpots this week.