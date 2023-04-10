88°F
Casinos & Gaming

$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2023 - 12:52 pm
 
Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, California, won $499,171 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, after hitting the ...
Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, California, won $499,171 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, after hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

One Omar Moreno patrolled center field for the “We Are Family” 1979 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates. Another Omar Moreno had a very good weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

We will focus on the latter.

Moreno of Santa Ana, California, won $499,171 Sunday night after hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand was a five card royal flush. Moreno said he was visiting Las Vegas on vacation to celebrate a friend’s birthday and won the money after 30 minutes at the table. He plans on using the winnings to purchase a home.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A visitor from Michigan is happy.

Boulder Station

Celebrating in the southeast valley.

California

Way to go, Claudio!

An 8-spot is great for Joel!

Cannery

A winner on Gold Stack 88.

Four Queens

Shoestring catch for the visitor from Alaska.

Congrats, Kimberly!

Fremont

A visitor from Iowa cashes in.

Gold Coast

Hurray for Debra!

Main Street Station

Big $27 spin pays off.

A visitor from Hawaii is joyous.

The Orleans

Dragon Link showing its generosity.

Paris Las Vegas

A trio of winners at the Strip casino.

Sam’s Town

Good for Susan!

Another score on a Dragon Link machine.

Wildfire

Some dancing going on at the Sunset location.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

