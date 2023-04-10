$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, California, won $499,171 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, after hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

One Omar Moreno patrolled center field for the “We Are Family” 1979 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates. Another Omar Moreno had a very good weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

We will focus on the latter.

Moreno of Santa Ana, California, won $499,171 Sunday night after hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker at the Flamingo, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand was a five card royal flush. Moreno said he was visiting Las Vegas on vacation to celebrate a friend’s birthday and won the money after 30 minutes at the table. He plans on using the winnings to purchase a home.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A visitor from Michigan is happy.

Congratulations to lucky player from MI, she was only playing this ⚡️lightning link slot machine for a couple of minutes and like a flash of lightning she landed a $10,478.43 💰jackpot during a bonus game, awesome win! #moneymonday #jackpot #binions #binionscasino #dtlv pic.twitter.com/wzBowRMeSa — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 10, 2023

Boulder Station

Celebrating in the southeast valley.

When a $4.80 bet turns into an over $18,000 win! 🤯💰

🎰 Wonder 4 Boost Gold pic.twitter.com/q3andaAOJk — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 1, 2023

🔥 $13k SMOKIN HOT STUFF JACKPOT 🔥

BET 👉 60 cents

WON 👉 $13,792.43 pic.twitter.com/aXSTceWthC — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 7, 2023

California

Way to go, Claudio!

THREE CHEERS FOR CLAUDIO! 📣 He walked away with $12K after scoring 2x-2x-Blue 7⭐ from spinning big with a $10 wager! pic.twitter.com/sBQmQRiS4F — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 4, 2023

An 8-spot is great for Joel!

CHEEEEE, JOEL! 🤑 $1 down on Keno turned into $10K off an 8/8 HIT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSq3WOLT7g — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 9, 2023

Cannery

A winner on Gold Stack 88.

Looks like this guest made a stack after winning big on Gold Stack 88 🤑 Congrats on the jackpot! pic.twitter.com/RVjOvj8PlL — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 8, 2023

Four Queens

Shoestring catch for the visitor from Alaska.

Congrats, Kimberly!

Fremont

A visitor from Iowa cashes in.

All together now: "BUFFALOOOOOOO!" 📣 This lucky winner from Iowa (shoutout Diamond Jo's Dubuque & Worth) pocketed $11K from a $3 spin! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xDDN0eU6pX — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 8, 2023

Gold Coast

Hurray for Debra!

Congratulations to Debra for turning her $3.00 bet on Crazy Money Deluxe into a $14,171 win during her visit to Gold Coast last week! pic.twitter.com/ZCXVfkFnaM — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 10, 2023

Main Street Station

Big $27 spin pays off.

This lucky winner took MAKE THAT CASH to heart, cashing out $10,500 off of a $27 spin that triggered a JACKPOT BONUS! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/WZhZhTGbqd — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 3, 2023

A visitor from Hawaii is joyous.

How about a SUPER WIN on SUPER DRAGON?! 🐉 This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored the SUPER JACKPOT and took home $10,910 off a $3.50 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/KZqRE9fGNW — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 8, 2023

The Orleans

Dragon Link showing its generosity.

These two $0.50 bets went a long way on Dragon Link! Congratulations to these two lucky winners who each won over $12,000 during their recent trips to The Orleans! 💰 pic.twitter.com/xXAZE9kgxU — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 7, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

A trio of winners at the Strip casino.

Congratulations to the @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $75,895 last week.🎰 ✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/YAN7Tvqokt — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) April 4, 2023

Sam’s Town

Good for Susan!

🎊 Susan was betting $1.76 when she landed this incredible $11,298 Bao Zhu Zhao Fu jackpot! Way to go Susan! 🎊 pic.twitter.com/eMpMLHqB1f — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 4, 2023

Another score on a Dragon Link machine.

🐲 Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Dragon Link Grand Jackpot of $11,752! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/pdDx8D8GUO — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 6, 2023

Wildfire

Some dancing going on at the Sunset location.

A lucky guest hit a major Dancing Drums Grand Progressive $25,634.55 jackpot at Wildfire Sunset. pic.twitter.com/Dmc0EnC2J6 — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) April 9, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.