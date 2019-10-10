$4B Resorts World Las Vegas on track to open in 2020

It will have taken a decade, but the first megaresort to open on the Las Vegas Strip since late 2010 is on track for a late 2020 opening.

Genting Berhad’s $4 billion, 59-story, 3,400-room Resorts World Las Vegas is steadily moving forward and will be the first Las Vegas megaresort opening since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in December 2010, a representative of the company said this week.

The official topping off occurred in mid-August for the North Strip resort built by the multinational company that has resorts in Malaysia, Singapore, Great Britain and New York.

As of last week, there were about 1,500 construction workers on the site that once was home to the Stardust and was destined to become Boyd Gaming’s Echelon before the nation’s economy tanked and the Las Vegas company was forced to sell the site after construction had begun.

Resorts World is expected to have an Asian theme. A new management team headed by former MGM Grand president Scott Sibella has not disclosed any changes since coming aboard in April. He was officially named president of the local company in May.

A representative of the company said Resorts World would be a “tech-forward, innovative and inclusive resort … with a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the Las Vegas market with exciting new experiences, one-of-a-kind culture and seamless guest service.”

