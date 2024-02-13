5 jackpots totaling $600K hit on Las Vegas Strip over Super Bowl weekend

An iconic casino on the Las Vegas Strip was the location for five six-figure jackpots during Super Bowl weekend.

A player won $138,750 playing slots Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Hail, Caesars!

The iconic casino on the Las Vegas Strip was the location for five six-figure jackpots during Super Bowl weekend, totaling more than $600,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The largest of the wins came Monday when a player won $138,750 playing slots.

The winning started early on Friday. At 6 a.m., player won $100,000 playing video poker.

At 7 p.m., a $200,000 video poker jackpot connected.

Four hours later, a third player was paid $106,000 after landing a jackpot playing slots.

At 1 a.m. Super Bowl Sunday, a player won $110,000 playing video poker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Enjoying life downtown.

The KC Chiefs aren’t the only ones who left Vegas with a huge win, congratulations to these fortunate players who walked away with a substantial hand payout at Binion’s! #LasVegas #Jackpot 🎉💸 #Binions pic.twitter.com/JyEBNiVgNN — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) February 13, 2024

Four Queens

In the lower right, it just seems weird to see “Jets” and “Winner” in the same space.

The KC Chiefs aren’t the only ones who left Vegas with a huge win, congrats to all these lucky players who took home a massive hand pay! 🎉💸 #lasvegas #fourqueens #jackpot pic.twitter.com/KdRA3zgZbu — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 13, 2024

Four Queens regular Patti had a good week.

#PATTIHAPPENS 🎉 Our lovely lady won over $10,000 in hand pays this weekend and her team the KC Chiefs won the Big Game, what a weekend for Miss Patti! #lasvegas #fourqueens #jackpot #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/WwUSd029Mf — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 13, 2024

Sunset Station

Gotta love getting that royal flush after holding only one card.

♥️ 👑 JOKER POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♥️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in hearts & winning $23,500 with a $25 bet 💲👌😁💲 pic.twitter.com/Ths1PyCq44 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) February 13, 2024

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.