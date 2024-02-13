59°F
Casinos & Gaming

5 jackpots totaling $600K hit on Las Vegas Strip over Super Bowl weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 2:27 pm
 

A player won $138,750 playing slots Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Hail, Caesars!

The iconic casino on the Las Vegas Strip was the location for five six-figure jackpots during Super Bowl weekend, totaling more than $600,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The largest of the wins came Monday when a player won $138,750 playing slots.

The winning started early on Friday. At 6 a.m., player won $100,000 playing video poker.


A player won $100,000 playing video poker Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

At 7 p.m., a $200,000 video poker jackpot connected.


A player won $200,000 playing video poker Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Four hours later, a third player was paid $106,000 after landing a jackpot playing slots.


A player won $106,000 playing slots Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

At 1 a.m. Super Bowl Sunday, a player won $110,000 playing video poker.


A player won $110,000 playing slots Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Enjoying life downtown.

Four Queens

In the lower right, it just seems weird to see “Jets” and “Winner” in the same space.

Four Queens regular Patti had a good week.

Sunset Station

Gotta love getting that royal flush after holding only one card.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

