Casinos & Gaming

$536K in slots jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

Four slots jackpots worth $536,830 were won by the same player Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A jackpot for $157,375 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A jackpot for $153,750 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A jackpot for $114,205 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A jackpot for $111,500 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 2:07 pm
 

Dragon Link slots machines continue to burn fire at Caesars Palace.

A slots player won four jackpots worth $536,830 in a three-hour span Saturday at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Caesars has other games, too, as a video poker player won a $100,375 jackpot playing Double Double Bonus Poker on Saturday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Not bad for 88 coins.

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Roosevelt!

Suncoast

No decision-making needed.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

