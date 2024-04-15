$536K in slots jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

A slots player won four jackpots worth $536,830 in a three-hour span Saturday at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

A jackpot for $111,500 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A jackpot for $114,205 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A jackpot for $153,750 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A jackpot for $157,375 is won Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Four slots jackpots worth $536,830 were won by the same player Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Dragon Link slots machines continue to burn fire at Caesars Palace.

A slots player won four jackpots worth $536,830 in a three-hour span Saturday at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Caesars has other games, too, as a video poker player won a $100,375 jackpot playing Double Double Bonus Poker on Saturday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Not bad for 88 coins.

88 Fortunes Money Coins

Win: $12,895.89 pic.twitter.com/l0BTeGTWI7 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 15, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Way to go, Roosevelt!

Ah, the sweet smell of victory. 👌 Congrats to Roosevelt for taking home an incredible $15,140.06 on Lightning Dollar Link last night! ⚡ #VivaLasOYO #Jackpot #LuckyWinner #LasVegas #BigBucks pic.twitter.com/FbC8HuYzgt — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 15, 2024

Suncoast

No decision-making needed.

Now THAT'S a great DEAL! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZgxIRhf7vO — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 14, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

