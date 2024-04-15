$536K in slots jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
Dragon Link slots machines continue to burn fire at Caesars Palace.
A slots player won four jackpots worth $536,830 in a three-hour span Saturday at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Caesars has other games, too, as a video poker player won a $100,375 jackpot playing Double Double Bonus Poker on Saturday.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
Not bad for 88 coins.
88 Fortunes Money Coins
Win: $12,895.89 pic.twitter.com/l0BTeGTWI7
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 15, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Way to go, Roosevelt!
Ah, the sweet smell of victory. 👌 Congrats to Roosevelt for taking home an incredible $15,140.06 on Lightning Dollar Link last night! ⚡ #VivaLasOYO #Jackpot #LuckyWinner #LasVegas #BigBucks pic.twitter.com/FbC8HuYzgt
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 15, 2024
Suncoast
No decision-making needed.
Now THAT'S a great DEAL! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZgxIRhf7vO
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 14, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
