$541K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The Labor Day weekend win was several recent jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley.

A table game player won $541,825 on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on pai gow poker at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Someone might not to have to labor anymore.

A table game player won $541,825 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on pai gow poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The hand hit at 11 p.m. Monday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Sometimes it’s easy being green.

Three cheers to this lucky guest from New Mexico bet $1.00 and won $13,385.42 playing Green Machine Bingo! 🎉 #binions #jackpot #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/vmviEgQSBU — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) August 29, 2023

Gold Coast

God bless the Buffalo.

$5 and a full board later, this lucky winner from Arizona was hollering "BUFFALOOOOOO" all the way to the bank with $11,294 in hand! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/WMNnbnwx45 — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) August 29, 2023

Green Valley Ranch

And $50 later …

Royal Flush JACKPOT! Bet → $50

WIN → $43,595.40 pic.twitter.com/csCvPtEitj — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 31, 2023

The Orleans

Some big-time fun on the slots.

$5 ➡️ $94,810 🤯 The fortunate guest hit a big winning combo after placing a $5 bet on @IGTNews $1 Denom Triple Hot Ice™ progressive slot machine this past Saturday, August 26th. 💰 pic.twitter.com/H4mwLtKpJ4 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) August 30, 2023

Palace Station

Really? Can’t squeeze the final penny out here?

We love us a cash pay. Congrats to the lucky guest! Jackpot: $ 9,999.99 🤑 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/P9qLlqbaz3 — Palace Station (@palacestation) August 30, 2023

Rampart

Dollar Storm leads the pack here.

Sam’s Town

Big buck.

This lucky guest left feeling Happy & Prosperous after winning this $12,902 jackpot off a $1 bet! pic.twitter.com/mVRPEIEHRA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 28, 2023

Kickin’ it.

Congratulations to this lucky guest for hitting 4 4's with a kicker, winning this $10,000 jackpot playing Triple Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/X5zDC9QjoA — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) August 29, 2023

Sunset Station

The machines are smoking in Henderson.

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 💰💰💰 Congratulations to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush & winning a whopping $92,471.40 with a $5 bet 🤑👏😲 pic.twitter.com/nyu7JYM7Tw — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2023

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT ♣️👑♣️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting a royal flush in clubs and winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😁🎉 pic.twitter.com/8WwBsqCWgM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 28, 2023

DRAGON LINK PEACOCK PRINCESS JACKPOT 🐉👸💰 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $19,158.88 with a $10 bet 👏🤑 pic.twitter.com/5SNDsNAkaU — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2023

VIDEO POKER DREAM CARD 10 PLAY JACKPOT ♣️ 👑 ♣️ Congrats to a lucky local for hitting ten royal flushes in clubs and winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 😮👍 pic.twitter.com/IHXguKuPSg — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 30, 2023

Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus on Jackpot Carnival & winning $10,607.31 with a $0.75 bet 🤡🎪💲 pic.twitter.com/7zZPynCQth — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 31, 2023

The Strat

Congrats, Eileen!

🎉 Big congrats to Eileen for hitting a 6 card straight flush and walking away with a thrilling $18,202 win! 💰🔥✨ pic.twitter.com/6BxvGKwKZb — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) August 30, 2023

Treasure Island

Round of applause for Jesse!

Talk about a winning rhythm! Congrats to Jesse M for striking it big with a $10,744 win on the Dancing Drum machine. Your luck is definitely in tune! 🎶💸 💰Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/hVK9tBihag — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) August 30, 2023

