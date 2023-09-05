84°F
Casinos & Gaming

$541K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 10:39 am
 
A table game player won $541,825 on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after hitting a mega progressive jac ...
A table game player won $541,825 on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on pai gow poker at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Someone might not to have to labor anymore.

A table game player won $541,825 after hitting a mega progressive jackpot on pai gow poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The hand hit at 11 p.m. Monday.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Sometimes it’s easy being green.

Gold Coast

God bless the Buffalo.

Green Valley Ranch

And $50 later …

The Orleans

Some big-time fun on the slots.

Palace Station

Really? Can’t squeeze the final penny out here?

Rampart

Dollar Storm leads the pack here.

Sam’s Town

Big buck.

Kickin’ it.

Sunset Station

The machines are smoking in Henderson.

The Strat

Congrats, Eileen!

Treasure Island

Round of applause for Jesse!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Circa still faces $3.5M overlay in football contests
By / RJ

Five days before Saturday’s entry deadline, the odds are against Circa meeting its unprecedented $14 million in guaranteed prize money for its two $1,000-entry NFL handicapping contests.

