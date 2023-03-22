$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada

There were also several winners recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Jessy R. celebrates a $544,663 jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot game Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. (Grand Sierra Resort via Twitter)

Taking it to the max did wonders for one slots player in Reno.

Jessy R. won $544,663 after hitting the grand progressive bonus jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot machine Sunday at Grand Sierra Resort, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Jessy played the $8 maximum bet on the spin that won the jackpot.

Winner across the Las Vegas Valley

California

There is a very happy visitor from Hawaii behind that prop check.

MEGA WINS ONLY #AtTheCal 🤑 🌴 This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a $16,943.44 handpay on GOLDEN FIRE LINK… ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/AmQCQcVYtF — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 21, 2023

Fremont

A jackpot so nice, Reid won it twice.

March 18, 2023 📅 1:45 AM: Reid triggers the Diamond Trails Progressive with a $5 spin, wins $5,120 1:59 AM: Reid triggers the Diamond Trails Progressive with a $5 spin, wins $10,501.25 ALL ON THE SAME MACHINE! 🤯 🤑 pic.twitter.com/HbsVmj31ha — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 20, 2023

Main Street Station

Another happy Hawaii visitor with another big check.

HAPPY & PROSPEROUS, indeed! 🤑 This lucky winner from Hawai'i cashed out $12,824.18 when their $10 spin came up HUGE! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YwuMjiOVei — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 20, 2023

Paris Las Vegas

Arc de Triomphe, indeed.

Ooh la la we have two lucky @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $44,100 last week.✨ #ForeverInParis 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/JzgcMphZY6 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) March 21, 2023

Planet Hollywood

A pair of big scores from this Las Vegas Strip locale.

Help us congratulate last week's jackpot winners!👏 These @CaesarsRewards guests racked up $96,050 total.💫 #PartyAtPH 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/yvOpKFoyFv — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) March 20, 2023

Plaza

Congrats to Zachary!

Rampart

Way to go, Magdy!

Sam’s Town

Boom, indeed.

The Strat

Sure, Richard can piggyback on Kristy’s big win!

A double-trouble win! 🤑 Kristy won $12,420 playing our Dragon Link slot machine. While Richard hit our $1 progressive jackpot with three suited aces and won $3,249. Help us congratulate them. 👏 pic.twitter.com/iUb8sofCuU — The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) March 20, 2023

