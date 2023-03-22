$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada
There were also several winners recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Taking it to the max did wonders for one slots player in Reno.
Jessy R. won $544,663 after hitting the grand progressive bonus jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot machine Sunday at Grand Sierra Resort, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
JACKPOT WINNER! Congratulations to Jessy R. who won $544,663 on Wheel of Fortune High Roller Video Slot game, this past Sun, Mar 19.
With an $8 max bet the Winner hit the Grand Progressive Bonus Jackpot. #WinnerWednesday #Jackpot #GSR #GrandSIerra #WheelOfFortune #RenoTahoe pic.twitter.com/QFt4sXnErc
— Grand Sierra Resort | GSR (@GrandSierra) March 22, 2023
Jessy played the $8 maximum bet on the spin that won the jackpot.
Winner across the Las Vegas Valley
California
There is a very happy visitor from Hawaii behind that prop check.
MEGA WINS ONLY #AtTheCal 🤑 🌴
This lucky winner from Hawai'i scored a $16,943.44 handpay on GOLDEN FIRE LINK… ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/AmQCQcVYtF
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) March 21, 2023
Fremont
A jackpot so nice, Reid won it twice.
March 18, 2023 📅
1:45 AM: Reid triggers the Diamond Trails Progressive with a $5 spin, wins $5,120
1:59 AM: Reid triggers the Diamond Trails Progressive with a $5 spin, wins $10,501.25
ALL ON THE SAME MACHINE! 🤯 🤑 pic.twitter.com/HbsVmj31ha
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) March 20, 2023
Main Street Station
Another happy Hawaii visitor with another big check.
HAPPY & PROSPEROUS, indeed! 🤑
This lucky winner from Hawai'i cashed out $12,824.18 when their $10 spin came up HUGE! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YwuMjiOVei
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) March 20, 2023
Paris Las Vegas
Arc de Triomphe, indeed.
Ooh la la we have two lucky @CaesarsRewards guests that hit jackpots totaling $44,100 last week.✨ #ForeverInParis
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/JzgcMphZY6
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) March 21, 2023
Planet Hollywood
A pair of big scores from this Las Vegas Strip locale.
Help us congratulate last week's jackpot winners!👏 These @CaesarsRewards guests racked up $96,050 total.💫 #PartyAtPH
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/yvOpKFoyFv
— Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) March 20, 2023
Plaza
Congrats to Zachary!
🍀Such a lucky win on St. Patrick's day🍀Congrats to Zachary who won $11,908.83 this past Friday!
Who's going to be our next jackpot winner?!👏👏👏
#DTLV #Plazalv #Casino #winnings #slots #Vegas #Lasvegas pic.twitter.com/GGkAfAcldD
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 21, 2023
Rampart
Way to go, Magdy!
Congratulations to our lucky local, Magdy, who won $10,000 cash in our $25,000 Blackjack Tournament this past weekend! fun times!#winner #blackjack #blackjacktournament #lasvegas #vegas #tablegames #rampartcasino #luckylocal #luckywinner #luckycasino #vegaswinner pic.twitter.com/Y0uTMA0nzw
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) March 20, 2023
Sam’s Town
Boom, indeed.
🐲💥 B҉O҉O҉M҉ 💥🐲 pic.twitter.com/wYJhobIipd
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 20, 2023
The Strat
Sure, Richard can piggyback on Kristy’s big win!
A double-trouble win! 🤑 Kristy won $12,420 playing our Dragon Link slot machine. While Richard hit our $1 progressive jackpot with three suited aces and won $3,249. Help us congratulate them. 👏 pic.twitter.com/iUb8sofCuU
— The STRAT Las Vegas (@stratvegas) March 20, 2023
