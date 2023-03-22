55°F
Casinos & Gaming

$544K slots jackpot hits in Northern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2023 - 11:16 am
 
Jessy R. celebrates a $544,663 jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot game Su ...
Jessy R. celebrates a $544,663 jackpot won on a Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot game Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. (Grand Sierra Resort via Twitter)

Taking it to the max did wonders for one slots player in Reno.

Jessy R. won $544,663 after hitting the grand progressive bonus jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune High Roller video slot machine Sunday at Grand Sierra Resort, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

Jessy played the $8 maximum bet on the spin that won the jackpot.

Winner across the Las Vegas Valley

California

There is a very happy visitor from Hawaii behind that prop check.

Fremont

A jackpot so nice, Reid won it twice.

Main Street Station

Another happy Hawaii visitor with another big check.

Paris Las Vegas

Arc de Triomphe, indeed.

Planet Hollywood

A pair of big scores from this Las Vegas Strip locale.

Plaza

Congrats to Zachary!

Rampart

Way to go, Magdy!

Sam’s Town

Boom, indeed.

The Strat

Sure, Richard can piggyback on Kristy’s big win!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

