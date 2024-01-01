6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos

It was a fun New Year’s weekend for some before the fireworks started.

A player landed two video poker jackpots at the same time on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The first video poker jackpot was awarded for $200,000, and the second jackpot was hit for $400,000. (Caesars Entertainment)

Six jackpots were hit across Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts during New Year’s Eve weekend, totaling more than $1.3 million.

The fun started at Caesars Palace at 6 p.m. Friday when a video poker player won $200,000 on a jackpot. Two hours later, a slots player hit a $103,462 jackpot.

On Saturday, Margie of California won $127,135 on slots at Paris Las Vegas. Margie was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary and hit the jackpot after 10 minutes at the slot machine. She said she plans on using her winnings to continue gaming and place the rest in savings.

Down the street, Martin Hillert of Friendship, Wisconsin, won $146,073 after placing down a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Hillert was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate the new year. With the winnings, he said he plans on taking a vacation and investing the rest.

Back to Caesars Palace, a player landed two video poker jackpots at the same time. The first video poker jackpot was awarded for $200,000, and the second jackpot was hit for $400,000.

On Sunday at Harrah’s, a player won $132,525 with a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

California

The downtown casino celebrates four jackpots.

We ❤️ celebrating jackpot winners!

Help us congratulate these lucky guests!🎰 pic.twitter.com/FeW52i0Itc — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) December 30, 2023

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Sally!

The evolution of excitement! Sally was visiting from out of state to celebrate her birthday and the holidays. She was only in the building for 2 hours when she hit this Triple Stars progressive jackpot for $63,572.22, 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗮 𝟵𝟬-𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝘁‼️ Happy birthday Sally! pic.twitter.com/PyRVfOcMfw — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 29, 2023

South Point

The joker was very handy in this pai gow win.

What a way to end the year!💰 Congratulations to the lucky winner of Pai Gow, who hit 5 Aces for $26,808 and an additional $2000 on the fortune bonus! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/K7cdPUU1uy — South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) December 31, 2023

Sunset Station

The Henderson casino has been hot lately.

💲🌊 WILD WHEEL OTTER JACKPOT 💲🌊 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,545.02 with a $2.40 bet 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/cMZC1Hd4Hn — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 30, 2023

👑♦️♦️ TRIPLE PLAY WHEEL POKER JACKPOT ♦️♦️👑 Congrats to a lucky local for winning $12,000 with an $18 bet 👏🤑🆗 pic.twitter.com/oWIFbHNKhM — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 31, 2023

🎆✨ BAO ZHU ZHAO FU JACKPOT ✨🎆 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,252.56 with an $0.88 bet 😁👍💰 pic.twitter.com/rjwtK1m9S2 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 31, 2023

🥁💰 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 💰🥁 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $18,314.86 with an $0.88 bet 👏😮🎉 pic.twitter.com/R5bnOC5NwL — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) December 31, 2023

Tuscany

A Buffalo slots jackpot leads the way.

We're ending the year strong with even more winners! Lucky winners are taking home $10K, $12K+, and even $13K+ this month! 💰 pic.twitter.com/krrHbkYBkk — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) December 29, 2023

Wildfire

Big bet at the Barley location.

🐉DRAGON LINK JACKPOT🐉

Congrats to the luck guest who won $12,250 with a $50 bet at Barley's! pic.twitter.com/Wu1hzmkhKT — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) December 31, 2023

