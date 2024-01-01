60°F
Casinos & Gaming

6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 1:35 pm
 
A player landed two video poker jackpots at the same time on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The first video poker jackpot was awarded for $200,000, and the second jackpot was hit for $400,000. (Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Six jackpots were hit across Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts during New Year’s Eve weekend, totaling more than $1.3 million.

The fun started at Caesars Palace at 6 p.m. Friday when a video poker player won $200,000 on a jackpot. Two hours later, a slots player hit a $103,462 jackpot.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

On Saturday, Margie of California won $127,135 on slots at Paris Las Vegas. Margie was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary and hit the jackpot after 10 minutes at the slot machine. She said she plans on using her winnings to continue gaming and place the rest in savings.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Down the street, Martin Hillert of Friendship, Wisconsin, won $146,073 after placing down a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Hillert was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate the new year. With the winnings, he said he plans on taking a vacation and investing the rest.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Back to Caesars Palace, a player landed two video poker jackpots at the same time. The first video poker jackpot was awarded for $200,000, and the second jackpot was hit for $400,000.

On Sunday at Harrah’s, a player won $132,525 with a six-card straight flush playing I Luv Suits poker.

(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

