$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
A Wheel of Fortune slot machine struck gold for one player.
That will buy plenty of vowels.
Brian hit a $717,634.90 jackpot Wednesday on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Palace Station
Big spin makes for a big win.
BIG BET, BIG WIN DRAGON CASH JACKPOT 💰
BET ➡️ $25.00
WON ➡️ $11,050.00 pic.twitter.com/fAhZ5e5X15
— Palace Station (@palacestation) April 20, 2023
Sunset Station
Congrats to Mark!
Congrats to Mark for winning $10,009.59 with a $0.50 bet! 🎰 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LIZNldb9D3
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 21, 2023
