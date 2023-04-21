83°F
Casinos & Gaming

$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
Brian hit a $717,634.90 jackpot Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on a Wheel of Fortune machine at South Point casino in Las Vegas. (South Point)

That will buy plenty of vowels.

Brian hit a $717,634.90 jackpot Wednesday on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Big spin makes for a big win.

Sunset Station

Congrats to Mark!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

