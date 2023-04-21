$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine struck gold for one player.

Brian hit a $717,634.90 jackpot Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on a Wheel of Fortune machine at South Point casino in Las Vegas. (South Point)

That will buy plenty of vowels.

Brian hit a $717,634.90 jackpot Wednesday on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

Big spin makes for a big win.

BIG BET, BIG WIN DRAGON CASH JACKPOT 💰

BET ➡️ $25.00

WON ➡️ $11,050.00 pic.twitter.com/fAhZ5e5X15 — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 20, 2023

Sunset Station

Congrats to Mark!

Congrats to Mark for winning $10,009.59 with a $0.50 bet! 🎰 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LIZNldb9D3 — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 21, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.