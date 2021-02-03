$905K jackpot making local slots player sing

The last time Ellis Island saw a win this large was in 2017.

Ellis Island, famed for its karaoke experience, certainly made one slots player sing up a storm Tuesday.

David Frys, a longtime patron of the off-Strip casino, won $905,754.63 while playing the Buffalo Grand slot machine, according to a casino news release.

“I’ve been playing at Ellis Island for years now and am absolutely in shock with this win,” Frys said. “It’s not every Tuesday that you walk into your favorite local spot and leave with almost $1 million.”

The last time Ellis Island saw a win this large was in 2017, when a player hit the $747K jackpot on another Buffalo Grand machine, according to casino marketing director Christina Ellis.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

One lucky player on a $5 Triple Double Red Hot 7s reel machine lined up a $13,500 jackpot.

Another big time jackpot winner at Binion’s! She was playing a $5 Triple Double Red Hot 7s reel machine. She lined up the correct combo for an awesome $13,500 payday!! #binions #binionslv #winnerwinner #dtlv pic.twitter.com/xRMceLx63v — Binion's (@BinionsLV) February 1, 2021

Harrah’s

Stephen D., playing a Five-Star Poker machine, connected on a $40,000 jackpot.

Help us congratulate Stephen D. on his $40,000 #jackpot playing Five-Star Poker! 😍 🤑 #ComeOutandPlay Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700 pic.twitter.com/IN8yokuMzx — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) February 1, 2021

