Casinos & Gaming

Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2024 - 3:31 pm
People walk by Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another executive at the Fontainebleau has resigned.

Vice President of Revenue Management Angie Dobney left her role, a resort representative confirmed on Tuesday.

“We thank her for her contributions and wish her well in the future,” the representative said in an email.

Dobney is a veteran revenue and customer relationship management professional. Before joining the Fontainebleau, she ran strategic consulting firms and worked in revenue management for other Las Vegas-area properties, according to her LinkedIn.

Her exit marks the fourth among leadership in as many weeks. On Jan. 11, former Chief Operating Officer Colleen Birch and former Chief Marketing Officer Shane Smith “voluntarily resigned,” resort officials said at the time. Michael Clifford, a senior vice president of casino operations, also left the company in late December.

Fontainebleau opened more than a month ago after nearly 20 years of history at the site. The property’s concept was announced in 2005, shortly after Florida developer Jeff Soffer purchased the original historic Miami Beach property. The project lost funding and ceased building during the Great Recession and changed ownership hands multiple times in the years after. Soffer once again purchased the luxury property, partnering with the Koch Industries’ real estate investment wing, in 2021.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

