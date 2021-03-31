74°F
Casinos & Gaming

Another Las Vegas resort prepares to expand operations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2021 - 3:10 pm
 
The Río, seen in March 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Another Las Vegas property is getting ready to expand its hotel operating hours.

The Rio is set to take hotel reservations throughout the week, beginning April 19. The Caesars Entertainment Inc. property has been accepting only weekend stays, but its casino has been operating 24/7 since opening in December.

This is Caesars’ final Las Vegas resort to resume daily operations.

Rio had also recently announced that Penn & Teller magic show would be returning to the property beginning April 22.

“As the destination continues to rebound, we look forward to seeing more visitors enjoying all the wonderful amenities our properties across the city have to offer,” Sean McBurney, Caesars’ regional president of Las Vegas operations, said in a Wednesday news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

