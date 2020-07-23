Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip to reopen Thursday morning

The property will reopen with a variety of bars and restaurants. The property’s Blu Pool also will reopen.

Bally's is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is reopening its fifth Las Vegas hotel-casino Thursday.

Bally’s is set to reopen at 10 a.m. with its gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities.

This is the first Caesars Strip property to reopen since Eldorado Resorts Inc. completed its $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. on Monday, taking control of its properties and name. The Reno-based company now operates 52 properties in 16 states.

The property will reopen with a variety of bars and restaurants, including Burger Brasserie, Buca di Beppo, Bally’s Food Court, Tequila Taqueria, Lobby Bar, Sully’s Bar, Shiver Bar, LaVazza, and a new Indigo Lounge overlooking the casino floor. The property’s Blu Pool also will reopen.

Caesars Palace, the Flamingo, Harrah’s and Paris Las Vegas also have reopened. The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor and other amenities also are open, along with the Linq Promenade.

Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell and the Rio remain closed. At least one is expected to be sold by the new company, although president and chief operating officer Anthony Carano has given no clues as to which one it would be.

In a July 17 new release, Caesars said it would reopen its remaining Las Vegas properties “in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.”

