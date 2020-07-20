99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Casinos & Gaming

Eldorado closes on $17.3B deal to acquire Caesars Entertainment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2020 - 9:59 am
 
Updated July 20, 2020 - 10:21 am

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. on Monday closed on the $17.3 billion deal to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp., forming the nation’s largest gaming company and triggering a new flurry of layoffs at Caesars.

The deal closed after Eldorado received the final regulatory approval it needed from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Friday.

The newly formed company will be called Caesars Entertainment Corp., and the public company stock will be traded using the CZR ticker symbol on the Nasdaq exchange. The new Caesars also will keep many of the traditional Caesars brands and use them as needed across the country, where it will operate 52 properties in 16 states.

The company also owns resorts in foreign countries, some with casinos. Caesars-branded properties operate in Canada, Egypt, South Africa, Great Britain and Dubai.

“We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality,” new CEO Tom Reeg said in a release announcing the deal’s close.

“We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders,” he said. “Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our team members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth.”

Eldorado also will take hold of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program and integrate existing Eldorado customers into it quickly.

In addition to Caesars Palace, Eldorado will own Harrah’s Las Vegas, The Linq Hotel, Flamingo, Cromwell, Bally’s, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood and the off-Strip Rio. The company also has the brand-new Caesars Forum convention center that was on the verge of opening when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the meetings and convention industry shut down. The High Roller observation wheel is also a part of the portfolio and three large retail centers — The Linq Promenade, the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and the Forum Shops at Caesars — are attached to company assets.

The deal was announced over a year ago in June and required approval from shareholders, the Federal Trade Commission and regulatory bodies from the 16 states in which the merged company will operate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
Tourists still love Las Vegas, even through COVID-19 shutdowns
2
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
Jobless Nevadans find out they have to repay unemployment benefits
3
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
4
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains
Mountain lion captured in Summerlin, headed back to Spring Mountains
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
VICTOR JOECKS: Why Sisolak shouldn’t shut down Nevada again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is seen during a news conference in Medford, Mass., in 2018. (AP Photo/ ...
Sexual harassment lawsuit against Steve Wynn dismissed
By Bailey Schulz and Richard N. Velotta / RJ

A federal judge has dismissed a case from nine anonymous women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO, Steve Wynn.