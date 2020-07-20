Eldorado closes on $17.3B deal to acquire Caesars Entertainment

After winning regulatory approval from the Federal Trade Commission and gaming regulators in 16 states, including Nevada, executives could finally close the deal.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. on Monday closed on the $17.3 billion deal to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp., forming the nation’s largest gaming company and triggering a new flurry of layoffs at Caesars.

The deal closed after Eldorado received the final regulatory approval it needed from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Friday.

The newly formed company will be called Caesars Entertainment Corp., and the public company stock will be traded using the CZR ticker symbol on the Nasdaq exchange. The new Caesars also will keep many of the traditional Caesars brands and use them as needed across the country, where it will operate 52 properties in 16 states.

The company also owns resorts in foreign countries, some with casinos. Caesars-branded properties operate in Canada, Egypt, South Africa, Great Britain and Dubai.

“We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality,” new CEO Tom Reeg said in a release announcing the deal’s close.

“We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders,” he said. “Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our team members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth.”

Eldorado also will take hold of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program and integrate existing Eldorado customers into it quickly.

In addition to Caesars Palace, Eldorado will own Harrah’s Las Vegas, The Linq Hotel, Flamingo, Cromwell, Bally’s, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood and the off-Strip Rio. The company also has the brand-new Caesars Forum convention center that was on the verge of opening when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the meetings and convention industry shut down. The High Roller observation wheel is also a part of the portfolio and three large retail centers — The Linq Promenade, the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood and the Forum Shops at Caesars — are attached to company assets.

The deal was announced over a year ago in June and required approval from shareholders, the Federal Trade Commission and regulatory bodies from the 16 states in which the merged company will operate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.