Big finish to ’22: Nevada casinos win $1B for 22nd straight month

Strip casinos had a record month in December, catapulting the state to its best-ever year with $14.8 billion won in 2022.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, reported the state’s 434 licensed casinos won $1.314 billion from gamblers, a 14.3 percent increase from December 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada casinos finished 2022 strong, winning more than $1 billion for the 22nd straight month, with Strip casinos winning a record monthly high of $814.2 million.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported the state’s 434 licensed casinos won $1.314 billion from gamblers, a 14.3 percent increase from December 2021.

The Strip win was 25.1 percent higher than a year ago, the highest percentage increase of the 20 state markets monitored by the Control Board.

The state’s 2022 gaming win had already surpassed 2021’s record performance of $13.4 billion by November. The new annual record is $14.8 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.