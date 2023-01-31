42°F
Casinos & Gaming

Big finish to ’22: Nevada casinos win $1B for 22nd straight month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 7:49 am
 
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, reported the state’s 434 licensed ...
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, reported the state’s 434 licensed casinos won $1.314 billion from gamblers, a 14.3 percent increase from December 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada casinos finished 2022 strong, winning more than $1 billion for the 22nd straight month, with Strip casinos winning a record monthly high of $814.2 million.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported the state’s 434 licensed casinos won $1.314 billion from gamblers, a 14.3 percent increase from December 2021.

The Strip win was 25.1 percent higher than a year ago, the highest percentage increase of the 20 state markets monitored by the Control Board.

The state’s 2022 gaming win had already surpassed 2021’s record performance of $13.4 billion by November. The new annual record is $14.8 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

