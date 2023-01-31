Big finish to ’22: Nevada casinos win $1B for 22nd straight month
Strip casinos had a record month in December, catapulting the state to its best-ever year with $14.8 billion won in 2022.
Nevada casinos finished 2022 strong, winning more than $1 billion for the 22nd straight month, with Strip casinos winning a record monthly high of $814.2 million.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported the state’s 434 licensed casinos won $1.314 billion from gamblers, a 14.3 percent increase from December 2021.
The Strip win was 25.1 percent higher than a year ago, the highest percentage increase of the 20 state markets monitored by the Control Board.
The state’s 2022 gaming win had already surpassed 2021’s record performance of $13.4 billion by November. The new annual record is $14.8 billion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.