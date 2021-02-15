Boyd Gaming coming out with cashless wallet for slot play, more

Boyd Gaming Corp. and Aristocrat Technologies announced Monday a digital wallet program that could come to Las Vegas Valley casinos by the summer.

Aliante casino-hotel (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No cash, no problem.

Boyd expects its BoydPay cashless wallet will link to a player’s B Connected loyalty rewards card, which players can use to play or cash out on slots.

BoydPay also will allow customers to use their smartphones to pay for restaurant meals, show tickets and hotel rooms, according to Blake Rampmaier, Boyd senior vice president and chief information officer.

“By going cashless, our customers will be able to avoid the wait times and inconveniences associated with using cash and focus on enjoying their visit to our properties,” he said in a release.

The program, which is already live at casinos in Indiana and Ohio, is in field testing at North Las Vegas’ Aliante Hotel. The release said Boyd is targeting this summer for nationwide rollout, pending regulators’ approval.

The wallet can be linked to third-party funding sources driven by Sightline Payments, the release said, and future iterations of the program would link the wallet to Boyd’s B Connected mobile app for touchless gaming.

“BoydPay is the latest product of our partnership with Boyd and the foundation of a memorable customer journey,” said Cath Burns, executive vice president of customer experience solutions for Aristocrat. “We have the industry’s best people making the most innovative products that enhance the guest experience.”

