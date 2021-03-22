Caesars sues insurance carriers for more than $2B lost to COVID-19

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has lost more than $2 billion over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it wants its insurance providers to pay up.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Reno-based company filed a lawsuit against its insurance carriers on March 19 for refusing to pay for pandemic-related business interruption losses. According to Monday’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Caesars had paid more than $25 million in premiums to secure “broad property insurance coverage” meant to protect any physical loss or damage and resulting business interruption, unless specifically excluded by policies. Caesars claims that a virus or pandemic is not a scenario excluded in the agreements.

There are 60 defendants named in the lawsuit, including individual underwriters and companies like Ace American Insurance Co., Allianz Global Corp. and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.

Caesars’ wants to reach an “amicable resolution,” according to the lawsuit, with the insurance companies agreeing to pay Caesars’ losses and attorneys’ fees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

