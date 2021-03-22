51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Caesars sues insurance carriers for more than $2B lost to COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 7:49 am
 
Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las ...
Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Inc. has lost more than $2 billion over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it wants its insurance providers to pay up.

The Reno-based company filed a lawsuit against its insurance carriers on March 19 for refusing to pay for pandemic-related business interruption losses. According to Monday’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Caesars had paid more than $25 million in premiums to secure “broad property insurance coverage” meant to protect any physical loss or damage and resulting business interruption, unless specifically excluded by policies. Caesars claims that a virus or pandemic is not a scenario excluded in the agreements.

There are 60 defendants named in the lawsuit, including individual underwriters and companies like Ace American Insurance Co., Allianz Global Corp. and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.

Caesars’ wants to reach an “amicable resolution,” according to the lawsuit, with the insurance companies agreeing to pay Caesars’ losses and attorneys’ fees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
2
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
3
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
4
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
5
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend
Fremont Street packed during March Madness weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.