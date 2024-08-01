California man wins $1.4M jackpot at Las Vegas airport

A man from California passed his time at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International by winning a massive slot jackpot.

According to the airport, the winner, identified only as being a San Diego resident, won $1.4 million on Dollar Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday in the E Gates.

🎉💰 JACKPOT ALERT! 💰🎉 Hold onto your hats, because we've just had another MAJOR WIN here at LAS! A huge CONGRATS to our lucky visitor from San Diego who just snagged a whopping $1.4 MILLION on Dollar Wheel of Fortune at the E Gates! 🎰✨ pic.twitter.com/1fFpnTBhVG — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) August 1, 2024

No further information was provided

