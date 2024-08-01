102°F
California man wins $1.4M jackpot at Las Vegas airport

A man from San Diego hit a jackpot worth $1.4 million Wednesday at Harry Reid International. (Courtesy LASAirport/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
Updated August 1, 2024 - 11:25 am

A man from California passed his time at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International by winning a massive slot jackpot.

According to the airport, the winner, identified only as being a San Diego resident, won $1.4 million on Dollar Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday in the E Gates.

No further information was provided

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

