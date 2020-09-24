Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday is expected to issue $435,000 in fines against six casino companies.

Sahara Las Vegas, July 21, 2020 (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stipulations for settlement said a $300,000 fine would be issued against Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont for a botched casino patron dispute by security officers that escalated into a false arrest and a woman removed from the casino floor in handcuffs.

The other settlements involve casino properties across the state that violated directives from the Nevada Gaming Control Board aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Fines ranged from $5,000 to $75,000.

The largest of the fines, $75,000, is expected to be issued against subsidiaries of The Meruelo Group, operators of the Sahara in Las Vegas and the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.

The commission also is considering fines against C.O.D. Casino Corp., doing business as the Cod Casino in Minden, $30,000; United Coin Machine Co., doing business as Cheers, in Winnemucca, $15,000; Hotel Nevada & Gambling Hall Ltd., Hotel Nevada, in Ely, $10,000; and Waldman Investments, doing business as Incline Bowl in Incline Village, $5,000.

The complaints and the settlements will be reviewed by commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.

