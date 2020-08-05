Sahara slapped with regulatory complaint on coronavirus safety

Gaming regulators noted a gathering in excess of 50 people and a lack of social distancing enforcement at slot machines and table games in the complaint signed Monday.

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday issued a complaint against Sahara Las Vegas, alleging the Strip resort failed to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency health and safety orders when the property reopened in June.

It was the first regulatory complaint issued against a Strip property involving restrictions regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The two-count complaint, signed by board members Monday, details the resort’s hosting of a lunch event of more than the allowed 50 participants as well as a failure to enforce social distancing requirements at slot machines and table games.

In a statement issued by an unnamed resort spokesperson, the Sahara did not indicate whether it would challenge the complaint when it is heard by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

“We take our duties as a licensed gaming operator very seriously and work continuously to adhere to the health and safety standards set forth by the governor and Nevada Gaming Commission,” Sahara officials said in the statement.

“As stated in the Nevada Gaming Control Board filing, we acknowledged and immediately corrected conditions related to state-mandated social distancing protocols inside the resort identified shortly after reopening in June. Prior to that, we worked with health experts to develop our own stringent health and sanitation protocols through our Sahara Cares program,” the statement said.

“We routinely review these protocols with team members to ensure compliance across the resort. Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our guests and team members and we will continue to work cooperatively with government agencies to ensure we meet these high standards.”

