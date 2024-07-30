Changes are coming for MGM Rewards members

Starting Wednesday, MGM Rewards members will be able to use their ability to earn points and to spend them at this property.

The loyalty program at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — Identity — will complete its transition into the MGM Rewards program Wednesday.

“This is the biggest thing to happen with The Cosmopolitan outside of MGM buying it,” said Sean Lanni, president and chief operating officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which was acquired by MGM Resorts International in May 2022 for $1.63 billion.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming MGM Rewards members from our Las Vegas and regional markets who now have the ability to earn and redeem at The Cosmopolitan as they enjoy the resort’s exceptional accommodations, dining, entertainment, slots and table games,” Lanni said.

MGM officials said there are “millions” of Identity memberships being transferred. Lanni said in addition to the technological changes that were made, executives examined characteristics of the Cosmopolitan customer base to custom-design benefits.

For Identity members, the transition will be seamless and simple.

Lanni said Identity members would automatically be enrolled in MGM Rewards and all of the points they earned through that program would automatically be transferred to their new membership. Members can visit an MGM Rewards counter at any MGM property to get their new MGM Rewards card.

MGM Rewards members on Wednesday will be able to use their membership perks at The Cosmopolitan. Those include priority access lines, waived resort fees, air travel credits, dining credits and cruise offers.

Customers that were members of both programs will see their Identity points added to their existing MGM Rewards programs.

All members can now visit the MGM Resorts website or download the MGM Rewards app to make hotel and dining reservations at The Cosmopolitan and track their MGM Rewards balances and tier status.

MGM Rewards program has five tiers – Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and Noir – with each tier offering higher levels of benefits based on a customer’s spending at MGM properties.

“Integrating this beloved resort into MGM Rewards enhances our ability to deliver unforgettable moments and unprecedented access for our members at one of the most celebrated resorts in the city,” said Anil Mansukhani, vice president of loyalty for MGM Resorts. “This is an exciting step in the program’s continued evolution as we deliver a truly seamless loyalty experience throughout all of our resorts nationwide.”

Because MGM introduced a licensing relationship with Marriott International earlier this year, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to bid on Marriott Bonvoy Moments specific to The Cosmopolitan and leverage their spending to earn rewards in the two respective programs.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.