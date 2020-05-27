Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening

Signs of casino reopenings started to appear Wednesday on the Las Vegas Strip as MGM Resorts International and other companies prepared to begin operations again.

Signs along the Las Vegas Strip announce the reopening of casinos shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A digital sign at Excalibur announces the reopening of some MGM Resorts International casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Bellagio sign announces the reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Strip stood dark for 10 weeks as Nevada mostly stayed home during the coronavirus pandemic — but signs of reopening appeared Wednesday as MGM Resorts International properties changed their marquees.

Billboards in front of MGM properties Wednesday confirmed the company will resume operations June 4. In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak confirmed that casinos and other tourist attractions could reopen June 4 and that Phase Two reopenings of businesses, including some bars and health facilities, would begin Friday.

The signs in front of Park MGM and Aria read, “Welcome Back to the Show.” MGM Resorts’ website confirmed that Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York also would be reopening June 4, as well as the Signature at MGM Grand.

The company’s website also outlined safety precautions at the casinos to prevent spread of the virus. Face masks will not be mandatory for customers, although they will be “strongly encouraged,” and employees will be required to wear masks, the website said.

Employees also will undergo temperature checks to return to work. In locations where staying 6 feet apart to social distance isn’t possible, casinos will have “plexiglass barriers, face shields or clear signage,” the website said.

MGM Resorts is one of three major casino companies that will begin testing employees for the virus before they return to work.

The Gaming Control Board on Wednesday updated its health and safety policies for reopening casinos, including requiring licensees to have face coverings available for patrons and guests and to encourage customers to wear the face masks while in public places at the casinos.

Casinos and resorts have been closed since March 18. Some casino operators, including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp., announced layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic.

