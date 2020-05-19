MGM, Caesars, Boyd to begin testing employees for coronavirus Thursday
Three major casino companies will begin testing their Las Vegas employees Thursday for COVID-19 before they return to work.
MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming properties in Las Vegas will participate in an employee testing partnership with University Medical Center, according to a release. Testing is set begin Thursday and will continue while employees return to work.
