Casinos & Gaming

Chip-grabbing felon added to Nevada ‘black book’

Neal Ahmed Hearne (Courtesy Nevada Gaming Control Board)
A man in a yellow ballcap, later identified as Neal Ahmed Hearne, is seen scooping up handfuls ...
A man in a yellow ballcap, later identified as Neal Ahmed Hearne, is seen casually walking up t ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 3:10 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2024 - 3:47 pm

A North Las Vegas man who grabbed thousands of dollars worth of casino chips from table games at 15 different casinos has become the 37th person added to Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons, commonly referred to as the “black book.”

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved placing Neal Ahmed Hearne to the list, forever banning him from setting foot in a Nevada casino.

Hearne was invited but did not attend Thursday’s hearing.

Senior Deputy Attorney General John Michela told the Nevada Gaming Commission that Hearne fit three criteria for inclusion on the list including having a prior felony conviction, having a conviction of a crime of moral turpitude and receiving a judicial order banning him from casinos. Any one of those three factors are enough for consideration of a permanent ban from the state’s major casinos.

Before the vote, commissioners had a brief policy discussion about whether it was appropriate to add a chip thief to a list that has included mobsters, casino cheats and fraudsters. The five-member board agreed it was appropriate to put Hearne on the list after seeing the evidence Michela presented. That included casino surveillance video showing him casually walking up to a blackjack table at Aria and in one swift motion scooping up a handful of chips from a tray as stunned onlookers and the table’s dealer watched as he bolted away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

