Circa gives details on pool offerings

Circa is touting the “cleanest and healthiest public pool experience” when it opens Oct. 28.

A rendering of Circa's pool deck (courtesy)

The property’s casino is set to open with certain amenities on Oct. 28, including Stadium Swim, a multi-level pool amphitheater that will operate year-round. Reservations are available now on Circa’s website.

According to a Thursday news release, Circa developed a pool that can self-clean several times a day by being fully recirculated four to six times faster than required by codes.

The venue features two swim-up bars, a 135-by-41-foot LED screen that will air major games and popular televised events, and a DJ booth with a daily roster featuring local artists.

The temperatures of its six pools and two spas will range between 78 and 94 degrees depending on weather conditions. Pools on the fifth level will be heated to 104 degrees on colder days, “providing guests with an après ski-like sensation,” according to the release.

Other amenities include 340 chaise lounges, 38 day beds, eight poolside boxes, and 30 cabanas and “super cabanas” that can hold up to 25 people. The pool also will offer “elevated poolside bites,” with menus including lobster corndogs with yuzu dipping sauce, fruit nachos and the “Stadium Dog,” a twist on the Sonoran Dog.

Guests at Circa — as well as guests 21 and over staying at its sister properties, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate — can access the pool amphitheater for free and can enter one hour before it opens to the public. Circa’s hotel is set to open Dec. 28.

Non-hotel guests will need to pay a fee. Lounge chairs can be rented in two- or four-hour increments, and daybeds and cabanas will be sold with a food and beverage minimum, and can be reserved all day. The pool deck also can be rented for private events. Enhanced VIP experiences are also available, and include tableside service.

“We’re building Stadium Swim to be unlike any pool in existence today and to reinvent the Vegas pool party,” said Circa CEO Derek Stevens in the release.

