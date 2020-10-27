Circa owner Derek Stevens teases 10 p.m. announcement — LIVE BLOG

We will update throughout the night as downtown Las Vegas is celebrating the opening of Circa, its first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.

Invited guests pose for photos with Vegas Vickie at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests relax at Vegas Vickie's at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A bartender prepares drinks at Vegas Vickie's at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dancer performs by table games at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests enjoy drinks by the Mega Bar at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circa owner Derek Stevens, center, mingles with friends and guests during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests explore Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests explore Circa Sportsbook during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests explore Circa Sportsbook during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Table games dealers pose for photos during the VIP black-tie grand opening event at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests pose for photos near Vegas Vickie during the VIP black-tie grand opening event at Circa in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests explore Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests line up to take a photo at the Circa lobby during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests relax at Vegas Vickie's at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bartenders prepare drinks at the Mega Bar at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Invited guests pose for photos with Vegas Vickie at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Greg Stevens, co-owner of Circa, poses for a photo during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Picasso-esque rendition of Vegas Vickie by local artist Jelaine Faunce is seen at the registration desk during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown Las Vegas is set to celebrate the opening of its first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.

Derek Stevens’ 1.25 million-square-foot Circa will open Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., but grand opening celebrations are set to begin hours before.

The Review-Journal will be reporting the events throughout the day, starting with a 1:15 p.m. press conference from Stevens.

The property’s VIP black-tie grand opening event started at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Stevens is scheduled to make an announcement at 10 p.m.

9:24 p.m.

As most of the bars and restaurants began filling up with the invited VIP guests, the basement steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime, is still relatively quiet — a largely undiscovered gem, at least for now.

It’s not only the largest of Circa’s restaurants, it’s also the most elegant, with multiple nooks, crannies and private dining room. Chef/partner Barry Dakake gave us a tour of the kitchen, where he’s already stocked up on white oak, apple, cherry and orange wood, as well as charcoal for the grill.

Dakake also showed off some of the serving vessels he had specially designed. They include a tagine emblazoned with the name of the restaurant in Arabic calligraphy that he’ll use to serve his short rib, and a metallic stand with bulls head handles, which he’ll use to serve the tomahawk steaks.

Those tomahawks, along with two other cuts, are already on display — perched above blocks of Himalayan salt, behind glass, in a special fridge diners can view from a one of the private dining rooms.

— Al Mancini

8:53 p.m.

The Review-Journal caught up with Circa owner Derek Stevens at the property’s 165-foot Mega Bar, where he was in high spirits.

“I’m feeling great,” said Stevens, sporting a mask and a jacket decorated with the casino’s logo. “Opening this is obviously great for downtown (and) great for all of Las Vegas. Fifteen-hundred new jobs is pretty awesome, particularly at this time.”

Stevens added that he’s looking forward to his 10 p.m. announcement at Stadium Swim, but didn’t offer any details on what he would discuss.

“For people that have never been in a casino when it opens to the public, that’s something special. That’s a bucket list thing,” he said. “We’re fired up tonight.”

— Bailey Schulz

8:42 p.m.

Circa began filling up with nattily attired guests Tuesday night as Derek Stevens celebrated tomorrow’s opening.

A line began forming to get into the black-tie event but, Stevens had it covered — attendants with tablets simply identified the guest and checked each in before sending them to a line where a temperature was taken from the wrist.

Stevens plans to address his guests from Stadium Swim at around 10 p.m. Everybody’s expecting fireworks.

Many of the guests were milling around the three-story Circa sportsbook, catching the last innings of Game 6 of the World Series. When the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded the final out, a massive bellow flew out of the sportsbook as Dodgers fans began celebrating the victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

— Richard N. Velotta

8:13 p.m.

The sound of slot machines and upbeat music greeted guests as they stepped through the doors of Derek Stevens’ Circa for the first time. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were up for grabs as they explored the 1.25 million-square-foot property’s casino and three-story sportsbook, the largest in the world by cubic feet. Suites, however, were off limits; the hotel tower isn’t set to open until later this year.

“It’s absolutely amazing. There’s really nothing like this downtown,” said Andrew Citores, owner of Getaway Club, a local travel company. “We’ve only seen 10 percent of it and we’re already so impressed. You would expect this property to be on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Citores said he expects the property will attract locals looking for a staycation as well as tourists looking for something different from a typical Strip resort. His wife, Elizabeth Citores, agreed.

“The downtown scene doesn’t have something like this,” she said. “Downtown needed this. I think it’s going to attract a lot more people.”

Las Vegas residents Melly Devore and Sonny Alcantar were watching Vegas Vickie kick her neon boots shortly after arriving at the event. The couple said they were initially impressed by the lights on the building’s exterior when driving up to the grand opening, and continued to be astonished upon stepping inside.

“It’s so beautiful,” Devore said. “I love it.”

— Bailey Schulz

1:30 p.m.

Circa owner Derek Stevens says today not only represents a big day for him and downtown Las Vegas but for 1,500 employees going back to work.

Stevens set up in front of one of his “Easter eggs,” the iconic animated Vegas Vicki sign that stands guard over the Vegas Vicki lounge.

As construction workers polished up the last of the improvments to the casino interior, Stevens met with the media one last time before a black-tie VIP soiree tonight followed by the grand opening of the city’s newest resort at 12:01 a.m.

Stevens spent much of his press conference explaining how he developed Circa’s concepts and how the assemblage of downtown land was key to putting together a massive three-story sports book.

He applauded the five restaurateurs who believed in him enough to commit to opening places at Circa and his creative team that developed innovations like Stadium Swim and the rooftop Legacy Club.

Stevens said the importance of opening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic can’t be minimized, especially for the new workers.

It all comes full circle early tomorrow morning.

— Richard N. Velotta

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

