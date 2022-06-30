103°F
Casinos & Gaming

Circus Circus adds more old-school coin slot machines

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2022 - 4:19 pm
 
A new frozen drink bar called Big Chill under construction at Slots A Fun at Circus Circus on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, June 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circus Circus has installed $5 coin-operated slot machines to go alongside its $1 coin machines. (Circus Circus)
Circus Circus has installed $5 coin-operated slot machines to go alongside its $1 coin machines. (Circus Circus)

Circus Circus has expanded on its status as the only Strip casino still offering coin-operated slot machines by installing $5 coin machines to go alongside its $1 machines.

The slots are a throwback to vintage Las Vegas, when customers inserted coins in the machines and got coins back. Now almost every casino slot machine pays out winnings with a paper slip to be taken to a cashier or terminal. Circus Circus’ coin-operated machines offer 97.4 percent payback, the casino said in a release.

Also, The Big Chill Daiquiri Bar has opened next to Circus Circus at the entrance of Slots A Fun. Big Chill offers daiquiris, $10 frozen beer and specialty glassware for frozen drinks.

Circus Circus has been undergoing a series of renovations since Phil Ruffin, who also owns Treasure Island, bought the casino in 2019. So far, changes include new air conditioning units, a $10.8 million elevator renovation, a paint job and an upgraded pool.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

