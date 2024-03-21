Coming to Tropicana: A 10-foot ‘demolition wall’ as closure nears

Bally’s Corp. executives said many of the 700 current Tropicana workers are getting leads for new jobs.

Members of the Nevada Gaming Commission speak with Bally's Corporation executives and representatives about the Tropicana transition process with on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Excavators and other equipment on a back lot of the Tropicana on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The marquee at the Tropicana will display the names of the resort's employees and their years of service beginning Tuesday, March 19, 2024, two weeks before the the property's closure. (Courtesy Bally's Corp.)

Tropicana resort in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bally's Corporation executives and their representatives join others in the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nevada Gaming Commission meeting begins on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation lawyer Dan Reaser, left, is joined by Treasurer/Director Marcus Glover, center, at the podium as recognize others with them as they speak about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation lawyer Dan Reaser speaks about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Commissioner Brian Krolicki, left, speaks to members of the Bally's Corporation on hand about the Tropicana transition process during the Nevada Gaming Commission meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation Treasurer/Director Marcus Glover, right, with lawyer Dan Reaser speaks at the podium about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation lawyer Dan Reaser, center right, is joined by Treasurer/Director Marcus Glover at the podium as they speak about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation lawyer Dan Reaser, left, is joined by Treasurer/Director Marcus Glover, center left, at the podium as they speak about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation lawyer Dan Reaser considers a response as he speaks about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nevada Gaming Commission meeting will begin shortly on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Commissioner Rosa Solis-Rainey, left, with Chair Jennifer Togliatti speak with attendees before the Nevada Gaming Commission meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally's Corporation Senior VP Ameet Patel, right, with lawyer Dan Reaser speaks at the podium about the Tropicana transition process with the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. Patel is also the regional general manager for their western region. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Commissioner Brian Krolicki, back, greets attendees to the Nevada Gaming Commission meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees await the start of the Nevada Gaming Commission meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bally’s Corp. is making more preparations for the Tropicana resort’s demolition as the shutdown of the historic Strip property draws nearer.

A 10-foot demolition wall will be built around the resort site following the April 2 closure. A permit for the wall was filed with Clark County estimating the cost of the 5,098-foot enclosure to be $500,000.

Speaking before the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday on an unrelated matter, Bally’s executives offered few new details about the Tropicana closure planned the morning of April 2, two days shy of the 67th anniversary of its opening.

Ameet Patel, senior vice president and western region manager for Bally’s, and Marcus Glover, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told commissioners many of the 700 current Tropicana workers are getting leads for new jobs from career fairs exclusively for them by gaming and nongaming companies. A second job fair is scheduled Saturday after the initial event Tuesday.

The gaming floor at the Tropicana will close at 3 a.m. April 2, with food and beverage departments shutting down by noon as the last hotel guests leave.

Once the Tropicana closes, a 90-day ramp-down period will begin with some maintenance and engineering employees continuing to work on the site. There’s no indication when demolition would begin.

The Tropicana has begun recognizing its employees by posting their names on the resort’s marquee. Patel said 26 percent of the Tropicana’s employees have 20 years or more service to the property.

Asked by Commissioner Brian Krolicki about details of a proposed buyout of Bally’s shares by Standard General, a New York-based hedge fund controlled by Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim, Glover said negotiations are confidential and he could provide no new details.

Bally’s disclosed the buyout proposal in a March 11 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, two days after the Nevada Gaming Control Board questioned the executives about funding shortfalls the company is experiencing in its bid to build Chicago’s first casino.

Bally’s is partnering with the Oakland Athletics’ Major League Baseball team and Tropicana landowner and landlord Gaming &Leisure Properties Inc. to build a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat stadium on the Tropicana site.

Glover and Patel offered no updates on the status of the stadium project.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.