How Tropicana plans to recognize its employees ahead of closure

The marquee at the Tropicana will display the names of the resort's employees and their years of service beginning Tuesday, March 19, 2024, two weeks before the the property's closure. (Courtesy Bally's Corp.)

More than 700 Tropicana employees’ names will be flashed on the resort’s marquee over the next two weeks as a tribue leading up to the April 2 closure of the historic property.

Names will flash around the clock beginning Tuesday, Trop officials said.

In addition, the property’s executives plan to host a team member appreciation day as a salute to the work they’ve done in their careers at the property that first opened April 4, 1957.

Last week in a partnership with city and state agencies, Tropicana operator Bally’s Corp. hosted a job fair at the property attended by representatives of other Las Vegas resorts in an effort to find employment for the current workforce.

The 1,467-room property is closing to make way for a project with the Oakland A’s and landowner Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. for a $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Major League Baseball stadium for the team, which has received permission to relocate.

The stadium is planned for nine of the development’s 35 acres. Plans to build a connecting resort to be known as Bally’s Las Vegas have yet to be completed.

Construction equipment, including excavators, were visible on the site last week and Bally’s officials said they were there for the closure and not a beginning of demolition.

Bally’s also is entertaining a buyout bid from Standard General, a hedge fund controlled by Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim.

