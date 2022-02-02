Control Board recommends approval for Apollo’s acquisition of Venetian

Regulators go over Venetian’s future, Apollo’s past association with Caesars Entertainment and the role former CEO Leon Black has with the company in a two-hour hearing.

This March 3, 2021, file photo shows The Venetian and Palazzo on the Strip in Las Vegas.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Apollo Global Management Inc., a New York-based private investment company, took its first step toward acquiring The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo from Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Wednesday when it received unanimous approval for the transaction from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Control Board spent more than two hours collecting testimony from David Sambur, co-head of private equity for Apollo, and Venetian President and Chief Operating Officer George Markantonis, who will be the CEO of the new subsidiary operating the property.

The Control Board’s recommendation will be considered for final approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Feb. 17. The deal is expected to close after Gaming Commission approval.

Apollo, Sands and Vici Properties Inc. first announced the deal in March. Under terms of the deal, Apollo, founded by real estate investor and former CEO Leon Black, would pay $1.05 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in seller financing in the form of a term loan credit and security agreement.

New York-based Vici, a real estate investment trust affiliated with Caesars Entertainment Inc., is paying $4 billion in the transaction and will hold the Venetian real estate.

Sands is exiting the Las Vegas market believing that its financial future rests with its investments in Macao, where it is the market leader, and Singapore. The company also is focused on other domestic investments in the United States, with prospects in New York, Florida and Texas.

Regulators received details on Apollo’s plans for the resort, the company’s previous ownership of Caesars Entertainment Inc. in the late 2000s and the relationship Black has with the company.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A previous version of this story had an incorrect title for George Markantonis.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.