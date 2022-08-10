Control Board recommends approval of FanDuel sportsbook operation

Under the agreement reviewed by the Gaming Control Board, daily fantasy sports company FanDuel would be branded in Boyd Gaming’s Fremont sportsbook.

A customer looks over daily sheets inside FanDuel Sportsbook inside Footprint Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Phoenix. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, unanimously approved a recommendation for Dublin, Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment Plc. and several of its divisions and subsidiaries, including FanDuel, to be licensed to collaborate in the operation of Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont casino property in downtown Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Daily fantasy sports giant FanDuel is halfway home in its bid to establish a toehold in Nevada sports wagering.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously approved a recommendation for Dublin, Ireland-based Flutter Entertainment Plc. and several of its divisions and subsidiaries, including FanDuel, to be licensed to collaborate in the operation of Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont casino property in downtown Las Vegas.

Final approval of Flutter’s licensing is expected at the Nevada Gaming Commission’s Aug. 25 meeting.

The Fremont sportsbook would adopt FanDuel branding, but existing Boyd sportsbook personnel would continue to run the sportsbook. Under Boyd’s agreement, FanDuel would provide advice on odds and risk management through Boyd’s existing IGT sports-betting system.

Executives told regulators they have no immediate plans to introduce FanDuel’s mobile gaming technology in Nevada. A Boyd spokesman on Wednesday said the FanDuel partnership would only exist at the Fremont and not at Boyd’s other Southern Nevada properties.

