Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort

The Cromwell, the last Strip resort with its lights still off, reopened Thursday with a 21-and-over age restriction.

Guests are welcomed in following the reopening celebration for the The Cromwell as a new 21-only hotel-casino open following a COVID-19 closure on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ken Janssen, senior Vice President and general manager for the The Cromwell, gives a press conference during the reopening celebration there as a new 21-only hotel-casino open following a COVID-19 closure on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gary Selesner, Caesars Entertainment regional president, speaks at the The Cromwell during the reopening celebration there as a new 21-only hotel-casino open following a COVID-19 closure on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Love Island 2 winners Justine Ndiba, center left, and Caleb Corprew, center right, speak during the reopening celebration for the The Cromwell as a new 21-only hotel-casino following a COVID-19 closure on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. They are flanked by Gary Selesner, Caesars Entertainment regional president, left, and Ken Janssen, right, senior Vice President and general manager for the The Cromwell. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

All of the Strip’s hotel-casinos are up and running again after The Cromwell opened its doors as an adults-only property Thursday.

The property held an opening event just before 10 a.m.

“It’s a moment that’s been over six months in the making,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Ken Janssen.

The property hasn’t been open to the public in more than seven months. “Love Island,” the CBS dating competition series, took over The Cromwell for its second season this past summer.

The show’s season two winners, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, welcomed guests to the property Thursday, and ceremoniously rolled the first dice at The Cromwell’s craps table.

Janssen said more than 350 people were brought back to work and additional employees will be called back as demand “exceeds” expectations.

Drai’s Nightclub is opening its former after-hours space as a lounge Friday evening with new health and safety protocols.

Between Drai’s, the casino floor and the Cromwell’s boutique hotel, Janssen said going 21 and over was a natural fit for the property.

“It really was a way to connect all those things under one umbrella,” he said.

Other amenities will include the restaurants Giada and eatwell; Bound Cocktail Lounge; Interlude Casino Lounge; The Abbey, a high-limit slot area; table games; a fitness center and the Curios retail shop.

The 188-room property will also debut its newly branded William Hill sportsbook. The venue now includes self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu with live in-play wagering, according to a statement from operating company Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Valet will not be available initially. Self-parking at the resort will be free to hotel guests, Nevada residents and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above.

After The Cromwell opens, Caesars will have one more Las Vegas property to reopen: the Rio, located near the Strip.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.