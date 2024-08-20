Culinary union announces tentative labor agreement with 2 Strip casinos

Culinary Local 226 said Tuesday it has a five-year labor agreement with two of the last non-union hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Culinary Union said Tuesday it has reached a tentative labor agreement with The Venetian and Palazzo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Culinary Local 226 said Tuesday it has reached a tentative labor agreement with the operators of The Venetian and Palazzo, a major step toward the first union contract for more than 4,000 hospitality workers at the two Las Vegas Strip casino-resorts.

Members must ratify the five-year collective bargaining agreement in a vote that will be scheduled soon, according to the union.

The property joins nearly all other Strip resorts, many of which settled employment terms with the state’s largest bargaining group during negotiations last fall and earlier this year, in becoming unionized.

It’s also a historic moment for The Venetian, which was a decadeslong holdout as the Strip’s only non-union property when it was controlled by Las Vegas Sands Corp. and hotelier Sheldon Adelson, who died in 2021.

Apollo Global Management, a hedge fund, acquired the hotels from Sands in a deal with Vici Properties, a real estate investment trust, in February 2022 for $6.25 billion. The new operators reached a card-check neutrality agreement, a process that meant management would not take a position on unionization and allowed the union to organize, in June 2023.

“I’m ecstatic,” Maureen Kimbro, a housekeeper, said in a video the union shared on X. “How things change if we actually voice our concern and have a group of people that back us up. It makes a lot of difference.”

The terms of the agreement are similar to the contract negotiated with other major Strip and downtown operators. The union said it achieved a “historic” contract for those workers, including a 10 percent wage increase in the first year of the contract with a 32 percent increase over the total life of the contract.

Fontainebleau is the last major Strip resort without a contract, but the sides agreed to card-check neutrality before its December opening.

Culinary is still negotiating with Virgin Hotels, an off-Strip resort with about 700 members. Union members tried to push a deal earlier this year with a two-day strike on the property on east Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

