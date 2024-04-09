Downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino looking for new GM

The property near the Fremont Street Experience said its previous general manager stepped down to deal with family matters.

The Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, as seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino is searching for a new general manager following the departure of its latest leader.

Andrew Economon left his role at the helm of the Downtown Grand in late February to deal with family matters, he and resort leadership confirmed this week.

Economon joined the downtown resort, operated by Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming, in June 2022 following a career in gaming and hospitality properties near Sacramento, California.

There is a search underway for a new general manager, Fifth Street Gaming CEO Seth Schorr said via text on Tuesday, and daily operations continue through Assistant General Manager Eric Buska and other property leaders.

The property, located at Third Street and Ogden Avenue one block north of the Fremont Street Experience, opened in 2013 after years of redeveloping the former Lady Luck casino. Operators and landowners real estate investment firm CIM Group added a third hotel tower in 2020.

Fifth Street Gaming’s portfolio also includes the Silver Nugget and Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and Casino in North Las Vegas and the Golden Tiki restaurant in Chinatown.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.