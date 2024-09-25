Drop the Trop: 555 drones, 2,100 pounds of explosives highlight implosion

Come 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9, the pair of Tropicana hotel towers that have stood on the Strip for decades will come down in less than 30 seconds.

‘Drop the Trop’ may be the last Las Vegas casino implosion for some time

Former Vegas high roller, online gaming founder to be sentenced for fraud

A construction crew works about the front tower as preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Water is sprayed to keep dust down on piles of debris as they continue growing while preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A construction crew worker walks about the front tower as preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A worker walks along a floor of the rear tower as preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pedestrian bridge near the MGM Grand is temporarily blocked off as the demolition of the Tropicana continues by GGG Demolition Inc. August 1, 2024, in preparation for an October implosion in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Preparations for the upcoming implosion continue at the Tropicana on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Come 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the pair of Tropicana hotel towers that have stood on the Strip for decades will come down in less than 30 seconds.

The two, 23-story towers, totaling 917,400 square feet will be reduced to rubble in 22 seconds, as crews from Controlled Demolition ignite a combined 2,190 pounds of explosives, Bally’s Corp. and the Oakland Athletics jointly announced Wednesday.

Before that occurs, the Tropicana will be celebrated one last time with a show in the sky, featuring 555 drones and a fireworks display, created by Fireworks by Grucci.

The structural steel-framed Paradise Tower will see 220 cut-point locations filled with 490 pounds of explosives, while the reinforced concrete-framed Club Tower is scheduled to have 1,130 boreholes filled with 1,700 pounds of explosives.

There will be 22,000 lineal feet of detonating cord used to initiate the implosion following the drone and fireworks show.

There will be no public viewing spaces set up to watch the fireworks show and implosion. Residents are urged to to check local listings to view the spectacle on television.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.