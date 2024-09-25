Drop the Trop: 555 drones, 2,100 pounds of explosives highlight implosion
Come 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9, the pair of Tropicana hotel towers that have stood on the Strip for decades will come down in less than 30 seconds.
The two, 23-story towers, totaling 917,400 square feet will be reduced to rubble in 22 seconds, as crews from Controlled Demolition ignite a combined 2,190 pounds of explosives, Bally’s Corp. and the Oakland Athletics jointly announced Wednesday.
Before that occurs, the Tropicana will be celebrated one last time with a show in the sky, featuring 555 drones and a fireworks display, created by Fireworks by Grucci.
The structural steel-framed Paradise Tower will see 220 cut-point locations filled with 490 pounds of explosives, while the reinforced concrete-framed Club Tower is scheduled to have 1,130 boreholes filled with 1,700 pounds of explosives.
There will be 22,000 lineal feet of detonating cord used to initiate the implosion following the drone and fireworks show.
There will be no public viewing spaces set up to watch the fireworks show and implosion. Residents are urged to to check local listings to view the spectacle on television.
